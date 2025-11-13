Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Jawan actress Girija Oak Godbole will be next seen in the web series Therapy Sherapy. She recently opened up about shooting an intimate scene for her series. The actress shared that intimacy coordinators are present on set during such scenes to ensure the actors feel comfortable. Girija added that there are very few actors with whom there's no discomfort while filming intimate scenes, and her Therapy Sherapy co-star Gulshan Devaiah is one of them.

Girija Oak Talks About How Gulshan Devaiah Made Her Feel Comfortable While Shooting Intimate Scene

Although the practice of hiring intimacy coordinators has become common on movie sets, filming an intimate scene can still be uncomfortable for the actors involved. During an interview with The Lallantop, Girija Oak shared her experience of shooting an intimate scene with Gulshan Devaiah for her upcoming series Therapy Sherapy.

The actress told Saurabh Dwivedi, "I did not feel even one milligram of discomfort with Gulshan. When an intimate scene has to be shot, there is usually an intimacy coordinator. Everything is discussed beforehand and the makers try their best to ensure the comfort of the actors. However, once the camera starts rolling, things can sometimes enter a grey area."

Girija continued, "I had to shoot such a scene with Gulshan for Thearpy Sherapy. We were playing a married couple for whom sex is like other day-to-day activities. We were fully clothed, so there was anyway very little discomfort."

Girija Oak Praises Gulshan Devaiah’s Efforts To Make Her Feel Comfortable

The 37-year-old actress went on to praise Gulshan Devaiah for putting in efforts to make her feel comfortable and said, "Gulshan brought three or four different pillows from his vanity van - one small, one big and flully another stiff. He placed them in front of me and said, 'Look, which one will be comfortable for you?' We tried them and chose the one that felt right. During the scene, he must've asked me atleast 16-17 times, 'Are you okay?'".

She continued, "He said, 'If you want to take it out, I am totally fine with it.' For someone else this could've been a very difficult situation but because it was Gulshan, I felt very comfortable. I can even talk about it openly now because he made me feel that safe. Its so amazing that he's that kind of person." ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Box Office: Roars Past INR 852 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Diwali 2025 Blockbuster; Rishab Shetty’s Divine Epic Breaks Records With Its Powerful Blend of Folklore and Cinematic Brilliance.

Watch Girija Oak Godbole’s Full Interview With the Lallantop:

About Girija Oak Godbole

Girija Oak Gosbole began her acting journey at the age of 15 through Marathi cinema. Over the years, she has acted in several acclaimed films, including Dongraevadhi, Manini, Gulmohar and Adgule Madgule. Her Hindi film credits include Taare Zameen Par, Qala, Jawan and Inspector Zende.

