Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has weighed in on the raging 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy, extending his support to comedian Pranit More. Shorey, known for his outspoken views, urged the public to temper their reactions to comedy, cautioning against a 'lynch mob' mentality forming around the issue. Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Amid ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Says ‘Ek Aadmi Ko Laga Consent Ka MRP Hota Hai’ (View Post).

Ranvir Shorey on INR 370 Biryani Row

Ranvir Shorey's intervention comes as the debate around the viral clip intensifies. The actor's stance advocates for a more measured approach to public discourse, especially concerning comedic performances. He specifically urged the public to "temper their reactions to comedy and to avoid turning into a 'lynch mob'." His comments highlight the growing concern among some industry insiders about the swift and often severe public backlash faced by entertainers and individuals online.

Ranvir Shorey Reacts to INR 370 Biryani Comment Backlash

STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT. JAI COMEDY! ✊🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

The 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy

The controversy ignited after a crowd-work segment from one of stand-up comedian Pranit More's shows went viral across social media platforms. In the contentious clip, an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra (22), recounted a date where he spent approximately INR 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. He then disturbingly implied that he expected sexual favours in return because he had paid for the meal, stating, "Maine kaha ki INR 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi" (I said, since I spent INR 370, I will definitely recover it).

Ranvir Shorey Calls Out Mass Hunting Pranit More on Social Media

Laugh on the jokes you like, and ignore the ones you don’t! No need to turn into a lynch mob! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

Backlash and Comedian's Apology

The remarks sparked immediate and widespread outrage, with many social media users condemning what they perceived as a transactional view of consent and an entitled attitude towards women. Criticism also mounted against Pranit More for his initial reaction during the exchange; he was seen laughing and describing the moment as "Peak Gurgaon content" instead of challenging the problematic statement.

Following the intense backlash, Himanshu Jangra was terminated from his role as a web developer at Gurugram-based Starvik Design. Both Jangra and More subsequently issued public apologies. More admitted his reaction was a "lapse in judgment" and stated that the comments did not reflect his views, further confirming he had removed the video from all platforms to avoid amplifying such problematic sentiments.

Celebrity Reactions to the INR 370 Biryani Controversy

The incident has triggered a broader conversation within the entertainment industry and among social commentators regarding consent, misogyny, and accountability in comedy. Several other celebrities and influencers, including Rashami Desai, Ayesha Khan, Kusha Kapila, and Elvish Yadav, have strongly condemned the original remarks. Poonam Pandey REACTS to Pranit More’s ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy. Says ‘Humare Periods Ke Pads Usse Mehange Hote Hain’ (Watch Video).

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit More, born on March 2, 1991, is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian, YouTube content creator, radio personality, and television figure. The 35-year-old comedian is recognised for his observational humour rooted in Indian daily life and gained mainstream fame as a contestant on the 19th season of the reality television show Bigg Boss in 2025. Before his comedy career took off, More worked as a radio jockey for Radio Mirchi from 2019 to 2023 and has released popular stand-up specials such as 'Baap Ko Mat Sikha' (2023) and 'Back Bencher' (2024).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Ranvir Shorey). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).