Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Amid ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Says ‘Ek Aadmi Ko Laga Consent Ka MRP Hota Hai’ (View Post)

The internet is abuzz with a fresh wave of controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, stemming from a deeply problematic joke made during More's stand-up show in Gurugram. The incident, now widely dubbed the 'INR 370 Biryani Controversy,' has drawn sharp condemnation from prominent personalities, including popular YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav, who minced no words in calling out the comedian's actions. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip.

Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More for Supporting Misogynistic Joke During Show

The controversy ignited after a clip from Pranit More's comedy show went viral, featuring 23-year-old web developer Himanshu Jangra sharing an anecdote about a date. Jangra brazenly claimed that after spending INR 370 on a plate of chicken biryani for a woman, he expected a "return" on his investment in the form of physical intimacy. What amplified the outrage was comedian Pranit More's reaction: he was seen laughing along with the problematic remark and later even shared the clip on his social media platforms, leading to accusations of normalising misogyny and transactional views on consent.

Elvish Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his strong disapproval, directly addressing both Jangra's comment and More's response. "INR 370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."

Did Elvish Yadav Slam RJ Pranit in Latest Social Media Post?

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

His post resonated widely, adding significant weight to the growing chorus of criticism.

Industry Voices Join the Condemnation

The 'INR 370 Biryani' incident has sparked a broader conversation about accountability in comedy and content creation. Several other prominent figures have also voiced their dismay.

Kusha Kapila: The influencer shared a note on Instagram Stories, urging women to call out "disgusting comedy" and emphasised that uploading and promoting such content is a choice. "This, btw, is not comedy! It's content designed to get a reaction," she stated.

Dolly Singh: The actor and influencer addressed male comedians and content creators, calling for greater accountability and consistency in their public and crowdwork personas.

Sakshi Shivdasani: She criticised Pranit More's apology, highlighting that he "clipped it and posted it on Instagram because he found it so f**king funny that a man paying on a date thinks he has bought the right to sleep with a woman".

Aftermath and Apologies

Following intense backlash, Himanshu Jangra issued a public apology and subsequently deactivated his social media accounts. The controversy also had professional repercussions for Jangra, who was reportedly terminated from his job at Starvik Design.

Pranit More, who gained prominence as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19 in 2025, also issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging his lapse in judgment. He stated, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on".

However, many netizens and fellow creators, including Kusha Kapila and Sakshi Shivdasani, found his apology to be insufficient and lacking genuine accountability, particularly since he initially chose to amplify the clip. More has since reportedly deactivated his Instagram account amidst the mounting criticism. ‘Woh Toh Aapke Bhi Views Hain’: Kusha Kapila Blasts Pranit More Over Himanshu Jangra’s INR 370 Biryani Video.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time More has faced scrutiny over his comedic style. During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, superstar host Salman Khan had reportedly warned More about making "below-the-belt jokes". The current controversy reignites discussions on the responsibilities of comedians and content creators in fostering respectful public discourse.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).