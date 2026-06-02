Did Sanjay Gupta Take a Dig at ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Songs? Filmmaker Asks ‘What Will They Remix in 2046?’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has sparked a wide-ranging conversation about the creative health of Indian cinema after taking a sharp public dig at Bollywood's reliance on music remixes and recycled content. Known for directing films like Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, Gupta questioned the industry’s long-term creative sustainability, asking what future filmmakers will have left to adapt if the current generation stops producing original work. Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Controversy: Producer Sues ‘Jawan Hai Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Director for INR 400 Crore Over ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Rights.

Sanjay Gupta Expresses Disappointment Over Bollywood's Remix Trend

The director voiced his frustrations in a social media post, specifically targeting the constant recycling of iconic tracks from the late 1990s and 2000s, such as "Chunnari Chunnari" (from Biwi No.1) and "Uncha Lamba Kad" (from Welcome). Gupta highlighted how deeply entrenched the trend has become in recent years.

"Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released," Gupta noted, pointing out that songs from the mid-2000s have now become prime targets for modern updates.

The filmmaker emphasised that his critique comes from a place of genuine concern for the future of the industry rather than simple cynicism. "My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?" he asked.

Sanjay Gupta Slams Bollywood's Growing Remix Trend

Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

A Hypothetical Ban on Recycled Content

Beyond the music industry, Gupta extended his critique to the broader cinematic landscape of Bollywood, which has increasingly relied on sequels, prequels, and official remakes of South Indian or international films to secure box office returns.

To challenge his peers and audiences, the filmmaker posed a hypothetical scenario, asking what would happen if Bollywood faced a strict, industry-wide ban on prequels, sequels, remakes, and remixes, forcing creators to rely entirely on original ideas.

Gupta offered two stark, contrasting outcomes for how such a mandate would play out:

A: The best era of Indian cinema begins, driven by a renaissance of fresh storytelling and creative risk-taking.

B: The industry collapses within six months due to a systemic inability to generate profitable, original concepts.

Sanjay Gupta Wonders What’s Next for Bollywood in Thought-Provoking Post

Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

The director's post has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from industry insiders and moviegoers alike. While some defend remixes and sequels as safe financial bets in an unpredictable market, many film enthusiasts have rallied behind Gupta, agreeing that Bollywood's creative well risks running dry if originality remains sidelined.

Chunnari Chunnari, originally composed by Anu Malik for the 1999 film Biwi No. 1, saw a massive global resurgence on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, even catching international attention when K-pop groups and global creators synchronised their dances to the upbeat track. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Song ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’: Akshay Kumar Channels His Inner Bhojpuri Hero With Akshara Singh in New Track (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Uncha Lamba Kad, composed by Anand Raj Anand for the 2007 blockbuster Welcome, has remained a staple for modern party playlists and wedding sangeets, frequently getting unofficially sampled and remixed by DJs across the globe to tap into mid-2000s nostalgia.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).