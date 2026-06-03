‘Don 3’ Row: FWICE To Lift Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh After His Legal Notice? Here’s What We Know

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is reportedly set to withdraw its non-cooperation directive against Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The decision follows a legal notice served by the actor's legal team challenging the federation's jurisdiction over a private commercial dispute. The fallout initially began after Singh's abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3, which allegedly caused the production house, Excel Entertainment, pre-production losses totalling nearly INR 45 crore. ‘Don 3’ Row: Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice to FWICE a Week After Its Non-Cooperation Directive – Report.

FWICE To Lift Ranveer Singh’s Non-Cooperation Directive?

According to industry sources, the film workers' body is preparing to reverse its stance, allowing industry technicians and daily wage workers to resume collaboration with the actor.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The head honchos of FWICE will likely announce that they are going to lift the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The revocation of their earlier order has been done in consultation with senior members of the film industry. In short, the workers are now free to work with Ranveer Singh in his upcoming projects.”

Just like last time, the press conference, which will be held today, will be presided over by chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president B N Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwalal Shrivastav.

Ranveer Singh’s Legal Notice and the ‘Don 3’ Fallout

The dispute escalated dramatically when Singh served an official legal notice to FWICE on Tuesday. The actor's representatives argued that the federation has no legal jurisdiction or authority over what is inherently a private, contractual disagreement between an actor and a production house.

The federation had initially issued the non-cooperation directive on May 25 after Excel Entertainment raised concerns regarding Singh's sudden departure from Don 3. FWICE claimed the actor failed to respond to multiple summons to present his side of the story. Kangana Ranaut Backs Ranveer Singh Amid FWICE Ban Row, Says ‘As Your Stature Grows, So Do Your Enemies’ (Watch Video).

While the directive effectively pressured unions to stop working on Singh's films and advertisements, FWICE later clarified that the order was not a formal "ban," as legal precedents restrict trade bodies from obstructing an individual's right to earn a livelihood. Singh's team has maintained a measured stance throughout the controversy, stating that "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect."

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