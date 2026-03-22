Mumbai, March 21: Bollywood's heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan wished everyone peace and joy in a heartfelt wish for Eid on social media. SRK hoped on the auspicious occasion that everyone gets what they want and more. "Here’s wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more… Eid Mubarak!! (sic)," King Khan wrote on his IG, wishing all Eid Mubarak.

His latest social media post further included a stylish picture of him in a green sherwani, along with a black silk salwar. The 'DDLJ' actor was seen doing a salam in the pic, with a shy smile on his face. Eid 2026: Salman Khan Brings Salim Khan Out To Greet Fans on Eid, Days After Veteran Writer’s Discharge From the Hospital (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Extends Eid Greetings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The comment section of the post soon got flooded with Eid wishes for the 'Jawan' actor. Talking about SRK's lineup, he will soon be seen in a new fierce avatar on the big screen with filmmaker Siddharth Anand's "King".

In January, the makers shared the release date of his next with a social media post, confirming that "King" will “roar” in the cinema halls on December 24. “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement," read the caption. Eid 2026: Kareena Kapoor’s Sister-in-Law Saba Pataudi Gears Up To Give ‘Eidi’ to Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya and Other Pataudi Munchkins (See Pics).

The announcement video opened with the bold title 'ROAR' set against a dramatic backdrop. After this, we see the line that reads, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” hinting towards the film’s massive scale.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen all set to rule the screen yet again with this rugged avatar in a torn white shirt and his face splashed with blood. On Shah Rukh's 60th birthday in November last year, the makers treated the fans with the title video from "King".

We see Shah Rukh as a ruthless mercenary who has a hard time even remembering how many people he has killed. SRK is heard saying, "100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’,"

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).