Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 22 (ANI): After the news of Katrina Kaif's collaboration with Sriram Raghavan broke out, an official release has confirmed that the actor has started the reading sessions of her next film with the director. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif To Go Public With Their Relationship on Koffee With Karan’s Upcoming Season – Reports

While the update of Katrina starting the reading session has already left her fans excited, the latest is that the actor will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character. To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Film To Release in Theatres on August 15 – Reports

Making for an interesting casting decision, the film is said to be straight 90-minutes-long with a shooting schedule of 30 days. In addition to this, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

