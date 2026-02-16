Following the theatrical release of his romantic crime-drama O’Romeo last week, Shahid Kapoor has officially mapped out his upcoming slate, confirming a return to the digital space with the highly anticipated second season of Farzi. The actor, who has been balancing multiple high-profile projects, revealed that he is ready to pivot back to his gritty, con-artist persona after a brief foray into lighter cinema. Farzi Season 1 Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's Amazon Prime Series And How It Will Spill Into Season 2 (SPOILER ALERT)

Shahid Kapoor Juggles 'Cocktail 2' and 'Farzi 2' After 'O’Romeo'

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kapoor shared his enthusiasm for switching between contrasting roles, noting that it helps "reset" his craft. The actor revealed that he has been filming for Cocktail 2, a light-hearted romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna simultaneously with the promotional tour for O’Romeo. “I’ve already moved into something very different. I’m currently doing Cocktail 2, which is more into a light-hearted romantic space," Kapoor stated. "In fact, I started shooting for Cocktail almost immediately after wrapping O’Romeo, and I was even shooting for it during the promotions. Now that O’Romeo has released, I will begin shooting for Farzi 2, which I’m really excited about.”

Shahid Kapoor to Start Shooting in March

Confirming recent social media teasers from creators Raj & DK, Kapoor noted that production for Farzi 2 is slated to begin in March 2026. The first season, which marked Shahid’s OTT debut in 2023, remains one of the most-watched Indian series. The sequel is expected to pick up from the dramatic cliffhanger where his character, Sunny, finds himself deeper in the dangerous underworld of counterfeit currency. Mainstay cast members, including Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, are expected to return for the second installment. Farzi: Amazon Prime Video Sets February 10 Premiere For Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer.

Shahid Kapoor Eyes Atlee Film

Beyond his immediate commitments, Kapoor's schedule remains packed with diverse projects. He is reportedly in talks for an action-packed collaboration with filmmaker Atlee and a historical biopic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, the actor is linked to the mythological magnum opus Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, signalling a career-best mix of commercial and performance-driven cinema in the coming years.

