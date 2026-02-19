As fans of Thalapathy Vijay await official updates on his highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, a nostalgic treat is heading back to the big screen. The actor’s 2004 cult classic, Ghilli, will be re-released on the big screens. The decision comes from distributor Sakthi Film Factory following immense demand from theatre owners looking to capitalise on the film's proven ability to draw massive crowds. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Director H Vinoth Expresses Disappointment Over Lack of Support Amid Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Release Delay.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Ghilli’ To Re-Release in Theatres

Dharani's 2004 action drama Ghilli, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, is set for a grand theatrical re-release on February 20, 2026. The timing of the re-release is significant for the Tamil film industry. Vijay’s latest project, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has faced a string of delays due to ongoing censorship hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Originally slated for a January release, recent reports from international distributors suggest that Jana Nayagan is unlikely to hit screens before April 30, 2026. Amid this uncertainty, the return of Ghilli provides a much-needed morale boost for fans who are eager to celebrate the actor's career before he transitions into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

A Proven Box Office Performer

This is not the first time Ghilli has returned to theatres. A 4K remastered version released in April 2024 saw unprecedented success, breaking re-release records and grossing over INR 30 crore worldwide.

The film, which stars Vijay as a state-level Kabaddi player alongside Trisha and Prakash Raj, is widely regarded as the project that solidified Vijay's status as a commercial superstar. With its high-energy soundtrack by Vidyasagar and iconic dialogues, industry analysts expect this February run to maintain a high occupancy rate across Tamil Nadu.

A Competitive Weekend at the Box Office

The February 20 release window is shaping up to be a busy one for cinema exhibitors. Ghilli will not be the only major title returning to the big screen; it is set to clash with the re-release of Ajith Kumar's 2023 heist thriller Thunivu and Vijay Sethupathi's 2013 black comedy Soodhu Kavvum.

This "clash of the titans" in the re-release circuit is expected to create a festival-like atmosphere in theatres, reminiscent of major holiday release windows. For many viewers, it is an opportunity to experience these fan-favourite films in a communal setting at a time when fresh big-ticket releases are scarce.

