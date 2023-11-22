Farrey, an upcoming Bollywood thriller, takes the stage. This film marks the much-anticipated debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, the talented niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, known for his work on the acclaimed Netflix series Jamtara, Farrey promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its mysterious plot and unexpected twists. Farrey Teaser: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Makes Her Bollywood Debut in Soumendra Padhi's Thriller Movie (Watch Video).

Ahead of the film's release, here's everything you must know about the crime thriller set in college backdrop:

Cast - The stellar cast, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and others.

Plot - The storyline follows Niyati, a brilliant orphan who secures admission to an elite school on scholarship. As she becomes entangled in a cheating racket orchestrated by her wealthy friends, the film delves into complex themes of morality, friendship, loyalty, and ambition, all set against the competitive backdrop of the education system.

Watch Farrey Trailer

Runtime - With a runtime of two hours and 10 minutes, Farrey has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Release Date - Farrey is set to hit theatres across India on November 24, 2023.

Review - Farrey Review has not arrived yet. LatestLY will notify you once it is live.

