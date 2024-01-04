Year 2024 is a strange year for Bollywood. It is a year where superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, (potentially) Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor are having no releases. And yet there are films that could prove to be record-breakers and even may turn into not just the year's highest grossers of all time but also have the potential to be the all-time highest grosser of all time, especially a certain sequel from down South. As Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Move Ahead, 2024 Is Being Bereft of Some Exciting Biggies - Here's How!

In this feature, we look at 11 movies that have the potential to be the box office rulers, to be the HGOTY of the year, and perhaps, the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. Of course,

Fighter

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan rewrote box office records when it came out in January 2023, even becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film for a brief period before another SRK-starrer took the lead in Jawan. Can the director repeat the same trick with Hrithik Roshan and Fighter? Will Deepika Padukone prove that lucky charm for them, as she did with Pathaan and Jawan? We will get the answers when Fighter arrives on January 25.

Devara

Thanks to Baahubali movies, RRR, and Pushpa, Telugu cinema is not only ruling commercially well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also in the North of India with the right content, making and marketing. Devara would be Jr NTR's first release since RRR, and that makes it quite the hot product to watch out for. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva whose last film with Jr NTR - Janatha Garage - was a major blockbuster. With Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the cast, Devara is bound to get more attention with the Hindi-speaking audience, and with a good trailer, Jr NTR could make inroads into the North territory on his own like his peers, Prabhas and Allu Arjun. Devara is releasing on April 5 (please note that the release dates mentioned in the feature are subject to change).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

2024 is going to be a deal-breaker for Akshay Kumar. He has three movies coming out in the year that can reignite his box office stardom that has seen a dent thanks to some recent flops (the success of OMG 2 notwithstanding). Let's talk about BMCM first. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has shown a knack for crafting mass-appealing entertainers with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, and the interesting combo of Akshay and Tiger Shroff (whose BO status is also on red alert at present) is definitely piquing interest. With some well-crafted action scenes, this film could do wonders for all involved, successes of Pathaan and Jawan are proof of that.

Singham Again

Unless Rohit Shetty screws it up as badly as Cirkus or worse, Singham Again (if that's still going to be its title) has a film that could not only be the highest-grossing film of his filmography but also of all actors involved. I mean, the burgeoning star cast itself is a ticket attractor, with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor among the starry names involved. There is also the fact that the Singham franchise has a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans, with each movie turning out to be money-spinners. The only thing Singham Again needs to do is crack deep into the South territory. Which might not be possible thanks to the next entry, that could also eat into Singham Again's box office in the North too, unless one of these movies changes the release date.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The first Pushpa turned out to be a surprise blockbuster in the North of India, despite its limited marketing there. Allu Arjun even went on to win a contentious National Award for Best Actor for his performance as the titular anti-hero. So there is plenty of hype and hoopla riding on the sequel, that many trade analysts are already predicting could easily turn out to be not only HGOTY but also a potential all-time grosser. Thanks to Allu Arjun's popularity, the film will cement a strong hold on the South markets, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as overseas. So expect fireworks when Pushpa 2: The Rule will land in theatres on August 15.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might not explode into the South market, since most of the film industries there have their spins on the Chandramukhi formula. But in Bollywood, this horror-comedy has the potential to be the highest grosser of the year. Despite mixed reviews, Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to do rocking business at the box office, and with him teaming up again with director Anees Bazmee, expect them to go beyond the success of the previous collab. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is releasing on November 1. From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!

Welcome To The Jungle

The third Akshay Kumar film in the list is also a genre that we like to see the superstar more in - comedy. Welcome to the Jungle may not be a continuation of the Welcome franchise - without Shetty and Majnu, we won't recognise it. But the film's ensemble cast is pretty enticing, with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, et al. As a director, Ahmed Khan may not have a very enviable track record, but hey, just one film could change the whole perspective, right?

Kalki 2898 AD

Say what you want about his movies post Baahubali, you can't deny Prabhas can guarantee big initials with his mere presence. And thanks to a very interesting teaser showcased at Comic-Con 2023, Kalki 2898 AD has caught the intrigue of the fans with its sci-fi elements and we are just hoping that Mahanathi fame director Nag Ashwin could live up to the humongous expectations raised by the teaser (although the film did miss its January 2024 release date and the new slot hasn't been confirmed yet). Also, let's not forget the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and above all, Kamal Haasan who is set to play the main antagonist. Speaking of whom...

Indian 2

Movie That Could Be 2024's Highest Grosser? Fighter Devara Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Singham Again Pushpa 2: The Rule Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Welcome To The Jungle Kalki 2898 AD Indian 2 Game Changer Kantara: Chapter 1

So which film do you expect to be the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024? Vote for your choice above and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

