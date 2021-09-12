Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Saturday night bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with her son Vihaan and daughter Samisha. Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video glimpse of the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations that took place at her home on Saturday. Sharing the video, she wrote, "With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA and we will eagerly await his arrival next year! Pudhachya varsi lavakara ya (Come early next year)." Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Sunny Leone Celebrates the Festival With Her Family, Shares Beautiful Pictures With Hubby Daniel Weber and Kids.

In the video, the actor was seen donning an exquisite floral-patterned off-white sharara suit accessorized with matching boho jewellery. According to the 'Dhadkan' actor, this is the eleventh year the family is celebrating the auspicious occasion with Lord Ganesha's idol at home. Shilpa had kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm, on Friday. She also shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Hrithik Roshan's Deva Shree Ganesha to Salman Khan's Vighnaharta; 5 Bollywood Ganpati Songs That Show Pure Devotion for the Elephant God (Watch Videos).

Check Out Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The 46-year-old diva is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case.Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)