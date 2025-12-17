Shilpa Shetty is not just a celebrated actor but also a successful businesswoman. The Dhadkan star is the owner of the popular restaurant chain Bastian, which has branches across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa. Now, the Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against Shilpa Shetty for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours and allowing late-night parties, violating the rules. Shilpa Shetty Says Son Viaan Raj Kundra’s Dream Came True After Meeting Footballer Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium (View Pic).

FIR Registered Against Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian

According to the latest updates, Bastian reportedly continued its operations until 1:30 am on December 11, 2025. which was beyond the closing time. Following this, the police registered cases against the manager and staff of the establishment for the alleged violation of rules. The complaint was filed at Cubbon Park Police Station as Bastian is located at St Mark's Road.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

The FIR was lodged after a viral video capturing a verbal altercation between two individuals went viral on December 11. The CCTV footage showed a heated altercation between two groups around 1:30 am. One of the individuals involved in the brawl was businessman and former Bigg Boss contestant Satya Naidu. ‘Role Chahiye Aapko?’: Raj Kundra Silences Troll Asking Him To Make Adult Movies and Series Amid His INR 60 Crore Cheating Case (View Post).

Satya Naidu Denies Allegations

After the CCTV footage went viral, Satya Naidu defended himself against the misconduct allegations and said, "I went there to have dinner with my friends." He explained that some confusion occurred during the payment of the bill and "there was no physical confrontation."

Shilpa Shetty Denies the Allegations

On Wednesday (December 17), Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share her reaction to the case filed against her restaurant and the media coverage surrounding it. She wrote, "We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A quashing petition has already been filed before the honourable High Court and is pending adjudication."

She continued, "Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of the country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice." ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Satya Naidu Caught in Late-Night Brawl at Shilpa Shetty’s Bengaluru Restaurant Bastian; Viral Video Sparks Police Probe and Online Outrage (Watch).

Shilpa Shetty Reacts to Bastian Bengaluru Incident

FIR Filed Amid Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Cheating Case

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been accused by businessman Deepak Kothari of INR 60.48 crore. He accused the couple of taking the money from him under the pretext of business expansion, but they allegedly used it for personal purposes. The couple have denied all allegations, and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) continues to investigate the case.

