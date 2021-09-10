Bollywood industry is always very active and passionate about every festivals. So, they are always one step ahead to celebrate festive seasons in a more enthusiastic manner. On Ganesh Chaturthi, people show their pure faithfulness to Lord Ganesha and worship Ganpati's idol. The celebration of festival starts with bringing in idols to their homes, pandals and worshipping them. It's an absolute bliss to watch your favourite actors dance and sing on the beautiful festive tracks. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 arrives, we have a bunch of songs for Ganpati Bappa. The tracks featuring Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and others are listed below as they are most-loved by the audience. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Greetings: Wishes, Messages and HD Images To Share and Celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s Arrival.

There are some tracks that are absolutely perfect for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Before we move further with the list, let us get into the basic details of this 10 days Hindu festival. Ganesh Chaturthi will fall on Friday (September 10) and will last till Sunday (September 19), this year. Antim Song Vighnaharta: Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan Show Supreme Devotion to Lord Ganesha in This Feel-Good Festive Number (Watch Video).

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, we have listed five hit bollywood Ganpati songs that show pure devotion for the Elephant God:

Deva Shree Ganesha

This particular song was a massive hit and is from the movie Agneepath (2012). The beats in the backdrop of this song will instantly add more spark to the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sung by Ajay Gogavale, the track features Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The high energy devotional song is a perfect number for the celebration of Lord Ganesha.

Mourya Re

From the film Don - The Chase Begins Again (2006), the melodious track is an absolute treat for the occasion. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the track features Shah Rukh Khan as a devotee of Lord Ganesha and his dance moves, steps is the most interesting and eye-catching part of the number. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar.

Gajanana

This one from the movie Bajirao Mastani (2015), the high on energy number is definitely a power-packed tune because of high orchestration. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, the track features Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone. The awe-inspiring song totally dedicated to the lord of wisdom and intellect, Ganpati.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Here, Varun Dhawan believes Lord Ganesha as his only best friend and protector. From the film Judwaa 2 (2017), this song is a tribute to Ganpati Bappa in Raja's (Varun) style. This song will surely bring smile to your face as the number is full of fun. Sung by Amit Mishra, music by Sajid Wajid and lyrics by Danish Sabri. Varun shows some absolute cool moves here in this festive dance song.

Vighnaharta

From the film Antim: The Final Truth, the track was just released on September 9. The super energetic festive song features Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Aayush Sharma. Sung by Ajay Gogavale, the number begins beautifully as Varun starts off with reciting Ganesh Sloka. This number will be the top choice for every devotee this year for sure.

So, these were our five top picks for the festival of Ganesh Puja. Which one is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

