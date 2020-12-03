Jimmy Sheirgill turns 50. The actor made his debut with Maachis in 1996, but only gained nationwide recognition in 2000 with Mohabattein. What a dreamboat he is! The number of ladies swooning over his boyish looks is unparalleled. He has also proved himself as an actor time and again. He has also mastered the art of playing the guy whom the heroine dumps in movies. Bollywood's list of not appreciating talent has always been long. Your Honor Trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola's Crime Thriller Looks Engrossing (Watch Video).

Well, no matter where he stands in the industry, the actor has garnered a cult following of dedicated fans, who'd lap up every dialogue uttered by him on the big screen. So, today, to celebrate Jimmy's birthday, we are going to list down our favourite dialogues of the actor that left a mark. Jimmy Sheirgill Birthday: Why We Need To See More of the Underrated Tanu Weds Manu Actor!

"Idhar Aa Raqeeb Mere Tujhe Main Gale Se Laga Loon, Mera Ishq Bemazaa Tha Teri Dushmani Se Pehle." ~ Raqeeb

"Joh Desh Ke Liye Ladte Hai, Unki Maut Ka Countdown Unki Pehli Saans Ke Saath Shuru Ho Jaata Hai." ~ Bang Bang

"Milke Tujhe Ban Gaya Hoon, Na Milta Toh Adhoora Reh Jaata, Sang Chalta Zamane Ki Bheed Mein, Na Jaane Kis Raah Pe Jaata, Main Adhoora Reh Jaata." ~ De De Pyaar De

"Ladkiyon Ke Peeche Zyada Nahi Bhaagna Chahiye, Lautna Mushkil Ho Jaata Hai." ~ Veere Ki Wedding

"Jab Boxer Ko Chot Lagti Hai Na Toh Khoon Coach Ka Hi Behta Hai." ~ Mukkabaaz

"Joh Cheez Bikau Na Ho Aap Sirf Uska Daam Laga Sakte Hai, Uski Keemat Nahi Chuka Sakte." ~ Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar

"Jab Tak Khud Ki Sita Ka Haran Nahi Hota, Koi Aadmi Ram Nahi Banta." ~ Phamous

"Aapko Pata Hai Mard Zyada Gaaliyan Kyun Dete Hai? Kyun Ki Woh Rote Kum Hai." ~ Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

"Mujhe Jo Karna Hai Woh Main Akele Nahi Kar Sakta, Mujhe Woh Maa Chahiye Joh Mere Sar Par Haath Rakhkar Kahe, Haan Beta Tu Sahi Hai, Main Tere Saath Hoon. " ~ Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

"Bola Kam Hai, Yaad Zyada Rakhna." ~ Family Of Thakurganj

On the work front, the actor was last seen in web projects like Rangbaaz Phir Se and Your Honour, where his performance was raved about. We cannot wait to watch more of Jimmy on screen. Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja aaja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).