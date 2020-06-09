Your Honor Trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola's Crime Thriller Looks Engrossing (Watch Video)

Your Honor trailer out now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

OTT space is booming and how! While the world struggles to come to terms with coronavirus pandemic, the digital space is the only area that's cashing in on its severe effects. With productions being shut and theatres being closed, audiences are willingly or unwillingly moving towards the webspace to explore different content that keeps them entertained. After feasting on some good content with series like Paatal Lok and Sacred Games, here comes another gritty thriller that's bound to live up to your expectations. Your Honor starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola is the next intriguing series that finds a place in our binge-watching list. Jimmy Sheirgill to Make His Digital Debut with ‘Your Honor’, An Official Adaptation of Israeli Series ‘Kvodo’.

Directed by Shool director E Niwas, Your Honor, as the name suggests is a crime thriller cum courtroom drama that revolves around a judge, Sheirgill who faces a dilemma as a morally correct judge and a responsible, loving father. It's about a father who can go to any lengths to save his child but at the same time, it's about a judge who's given the responsibility to prevail justice. The premise looks compelling and with performers like Sheirgill, Badola and Mita Vasisht, you can ask disappointment to take a back seat. Paatal Lok Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's Exclusive Interview: Fame A By-product of Dedication and Hard Work!

Check Out the Trailer Here

Your Honor will air on Sony Liv and its release date is still being kept under wraps. Fortunately, the webspace is coming up with good content that riveting and even thought-provoking at times. It suffices to say that it's one of the few things that's keeping us sane at the moment.