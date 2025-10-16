This Diwali 2025, Indian theatres are preparing for a dazzling array of films releasing across languages and genres. From supernatural thrillers and heartwarming comedies to mythological spectacles and intense dramas, audiences are in for a cinematic treat when it comes to choice, that is, if you can sample cinema across languages. Bollywood expands one of its most successful cinematic universes as Maddock Films brings Thamma into their horror universe. And if you are a sucker for emotional romantic dramas, there is also Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Diwali 2025: Delhi Police Say Sale, Bursting of Green Crackers Allowed Only Between October 18–20, Warns No Other Firecrackers Will Be Permitted.
Across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, filmmakers are lighting up the box office with stories that span from the spiritual to the surreal. Whether it’s Dhruv Vikram’s gritty sports drama Bison, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s interesting romantic entertainer Telusu Kada, or Sharaf U Dheen’s quirky The Pet Detective, the Diwali line-up looks quite captivating.
Bollywood Diwali 2025 Releases
1. Thamma (Romantic Horror Comedy)
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal
Release Date: October 21, 2025
2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Romantic Drama)
Director: Milap Zaveri
Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa
Release Date: October 21, 2025
3. Mahayoddha Rama (Animated Mythology)
Director: Raizada Rohit Jaising Vaid
Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Tamil Diwali 2025 Releases
1. Dude (Romantic Comedy)
Director: Keerthisharan
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma
Release Date: October 17, 2025
2. Bison Kaalamaadan (Sports Drama)
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Lal, Azhagam Perumal
Release Date: October 17, 2025
3. Diesel (Crime Drama)
Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy
Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Ananya, Vivek Prasanna
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Telugu Diwali 2025 Releases
1. Telusu Kada (Romantic Drama)
Director: Neeraja Kona
Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty
Release Date: October 17, 2025
2. Mithra Mandali (Comedy)
Director: Vijayendar S
Cast: Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur
Release Date: October 16, 2025
3. K-Ramp (Romantic Drama)
Director: Jains Nani
Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja
Release Date: October 18, 2025
Malayalam Diwali 2025 Releases
1. The Pet Detective (Comedy)
Director: Praneesh Vijayan
Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir
Release Date: October 16, 2025
2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality (Psychological Drama)
Director: Sajin Baabu
Cast: Rima Kallingal, Meenakshi Raveendran, Dain Davis, Sarasa Balussery
Release Date: October 16, 2025
3. Paathirathri (Investigative Thriller)
Director: Ratheena
Cast: Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Shabareesh Varma, Ann Augustine
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Kannada Diwali 2025 Releases
1. Yarigu Helbedi (Family Drama)
Director: Shiva Ganesh
Cast: Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J Achar
Release Date: October 17, 2025
2. Timepass (Comedy)
Director: K Chethan Jodidhar
Cast: Rathsharam, Imran Pasha, Om Sri Exhif
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Whether you’re looking for mythological grandeur, sports drama, supernatural chills, or heartwarming humour - Diwali 2025 has something for everyone. With films lighting up screens across languages, this festive season promises to be one of Indian cinema’s brightest yet.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).