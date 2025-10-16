This Diwali 2025, Indian theatres are preparing for a dazzling array of films releasing across languages and genres. From supernatural thrillers and heartwarming comedies to mythological spectacles and intense dramas, audiences are in for a cinematic treat when it comes to choice, that is, if you can sample cinema across languages. Bollywood expands one of its most successful cinematic universes as Maddock Films brings Thamma into their horror universe. And if you are a sucker for emotional romantic dramas, there is also Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Diwali 2025: Delhi Police Say Sale, Bursting of Green Crackers Allowed Only Between October 18–20, Warns No Other Firecrackers Will Be Permitted.

Across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, filmmakers are lighting up the box office with stories that span from the spiritual to the surreal. Whether it’s Dhruv Vikram’s gritty sports drama Bison, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s interesting romantic entertainer Telusu Kada, or Sharaf U Dheen’s quirky The Pet Detective, the Diwali line-up looks quite captivating.

Bollywood Diwali 2025 Releases

1. Thamma (Romantic Horror Comedy)

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

Release Date: October 21, 2025

2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Romantic Drama)

Director: Milap Zaveri

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa

Release Date: October 21, 2025

3. Mahayoddha Rama (Animated Mythology)

Director: Raizada Rohit Jaising Vaid

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Tamil Diwali 2025 Releases

1. Dude (Romantic Comedy)

Director: Keerthisharan

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma

Release Date: October 17, 2025

2. Bison Kaalamaadan (Sports Drama)

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Lal, Azhagam Perumal

Release Date: October 17, 2025

3. Diesel (Crime Drama)

Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Ananya, Vivek Prasanna

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Telugu Diwali 2025 Releases

1. Telusu Kada (Romantic Drama)

Director: Neeraja Kona

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty

Release Date: October 17, 2025

2. Mithra Mandali (Comedy)

Director: Vijayendar S

Cast: Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Rag Mayur

Release Date: October 16, 2025

3. K-Ramp (Romantic Drama)

Director: Jains Nani

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja

Release Date: October 18, 2025

Malayalam Diwali 2025 Releases

1. The Pet Detective (Comedy)

Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir

Release Date: October 16, 2025

2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality (Psychological Drama)

Director: Sajin Baabu

Cast: Rima Kallingal, Meenakshi Raveendran, Dain Davis, Sarasa Balussery

Release Date: October 16, 2025

3. Paathirathri (Investigative Thriller)

Director: Ratheena

Cast: Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Shabareesh Varma, Ann Augustine

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Kannada Diwali 2025 Releases

1. Yarigu Helbedi (Family Drama)

Director: Shiva Ganesh

Cast: Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J Achar

Release Date: October 17, 2025

2. Timepass (Comedy)

Director: K Chethan Jodidhar

Cast: Rathsharam, Imran Pasha, Om Sri Exhif

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Whether you’re looking for mythological grandeur, sports drama, supernatural chills, or heartwarming humour - Diwali 2025 has something for everyone. With films lighting up screens across languages, this festive season promises to be one of Indian cinema’s brightest yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).