Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually on September 14. This special day is celebrated with great zeal across the country. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as India’s official language on September 14, 1949. Many activities are held not just to celebrate the Hindi language, but even to spread the awareness about it and its importance. Hindi Day 2022 Date in India: What Is the History and Significance of Hindi Diwas? Know Ways To Celebrate This Indian Language on the Special Day.

There are many Hindi movies that have embraced the importance of national language and showcased it on the big screens. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas this year, let’s take a look at those popular films that have celebrated the language.

Chupke Chupke

The 1975 released film serves as one of the finest gems made on this subject. One would come across the ‘shudh Hindi’ being spoken but with some comedy of errors in this movie that features Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan.

Golmaal

This is another interesting watch to celebrate Hindi Diwas. The film shows how Utpal Dutt’s character Bhawani Shankar is keen to hire individuals who are well-versed with Hindi language. Amol Palekar won hearts with his impeccable acting in this movie.

Hindi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, the film revolves around a couple’s struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school in order to match up to the elite of society.

English Vinglish

A heartwarming tale of a small entrepreneur named Shashi (Sridevi) who gets mocked by her own family for not being fluent in English. The movie shows how she enrolls herself in English-speaking course and leaves everyone enthralled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).