Hindi Day is an annual commemoration focused on celebrating the Hindi language and its significance in India. Also known as Hindi Diwas, Hindi Day 2022 will be marked on September 14. This annual celebration is a reminder of Hindi being one of the official languages of India. This day is celebrated by schools, colleges and Central and State government departments to highlight the importance of Hindi as a language in Indian culture. From the date of the Hindi Day celebration to its history and significance, there is a lot that people need to know about this observance. In addition to sharing Happy Hindi Diwas wishes and greetings, people are bound to take this opportunity to educate themselves on the significance of Hindi Day. Hindi Diwas 2022 Speech Ideas: Bhashan Format Sample and Effective Presentation Tips To Celebrate and Spread the Value of the Language (Watch Videos).

When is Hindi Diwas 2022?

Hindi Diwas 2022 will be celebrated on September 14. This annual observance marks the anniversary of the day that a compromise was reached — during the drafting of the Constitution of India in 1949 — which concluded that Hindi would be one of the official languages of India. The need for this compromise was that drafting committee member KM Munshi insisted that Hindi should be the official language of India, however, N Gopalaswami Ayyangar — who represented South India — insisted that English be the official language, since the prevalence of Hindi-speaking and understanding crowd in South India was fairly limited. In 1949, both Hindi and English became the official languages of the country, finally settling this long-standing debate.

Significance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi is known to be one of the most commonly spoken languages in India and is home to various works of art and literature. Every year, the celebration of Hindi Diwas is considered to be a reminder for people to understand the rich history of the language and also an opportunity to explore various literary pieces in this language.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, but the festivity is especially grand in the Hindi-speaking areas of the country. The leaders of the country also share Hindi Diwas greetings and messages to mark this day. Happy Hindi Day 2022!

