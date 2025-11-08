Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, where he addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur. The film, centred on the legendary Battle of Rezang La, has sparked debate over whether it focuses solely on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati or the collective bravery of the Ahir Company that fought during the 1962 Indo-China war. Rohit Sharma Hails '120 Bahadur' Trailer: Farhan Akhtar’s War Epic Wins Hearts With Power and Emotion.

Farhan Akhtar on 'Aap Ki Adalat' - Watch Video:

When Rajat Sharma questioned him, saying, “The society had complained about this film that the focus was on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 brave soldiers were ignored,” Farhan Akhtar responded with conviction and clarity. He explained, “Sir, my answer has always been that if I just wanted to make a film on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC, then I would have kept the title Shaitan Singh. That would have been the easiest thing. There wouldn't have been any controversy. Everyone would have said a film is being made on Shaitan Singh Ji PVC. But this film is about the whole company. That's why we have named it 120 Bahadur. Because the contribution of the rest of the people in winning that battle was just as much as his.”

Farhan also referred to a powerful dialogue from the newly released trailer that encapsulates the spirit and pride of the Ahir soldiers:

“Ahir hai hum, pyaar se maango ge toh jaan bhi de denge, lekin desh par baat aayi toh ek toh kya, 100 ki jaan le bhi lenge.”

The filmmaker emphasised that 120 Bahadur is not a biopic of one man, but a tribute to collective courage and sacrifice, honouring every soldier who stood on that freezing battlefield with unwavering grit and patriotism. ‘120 Bahadur’: Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Voice to Trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s Film (Watch Video).

120 Bahadur recounts the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of Indian military history. At its core, the film carries a powerful and moving message that defines their courage — “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge” — a line that captures their unyielding resolve and spirit of sacrifice.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment production, set to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

