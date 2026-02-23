Shashank Shekhar, an Indian Customs officer, died on February 19, 2026. He was reportedly suffering from cancer, but his family confirmed to LatestLY that his cause of death was pneumonia. According to reports, Shashank Shekhar was also an aspiring lyricist and singer. He was known to several high-profile Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers. Pictures of Shashank Shekhar posing with celebrities at events include those with actors Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shekhar Suman, Ali Fazal, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, actresses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, and producer Yash Chopra. He was also seen in photos with cricketers Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, and politician Lalu Prasad Yadav. These pictures, some recent and some from the archives, have been posted by several social media handles, including those of paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Veteran Filmmaker M M Baig, Father of Child Artiste Baby Guddu, Found Dead in Mumbai.

Shashank Shekhar was a well-respected, dedicated Indian Customs officer. According to reports, he served as Deputy Director/Assistant Director in the Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), and previously as an Examiner in Customs, ACC, Mumbai. He was known among friends and colleagues as someone with a warm and welcoming personality and helpful nature. It seems like he knew a lot more people in the entertainment industry due to his affable nature.

Actor Shekhar Suman, singer Rahul Vaidya and television producer Manish Goswami were one of the first ones to pay tribute to the officer. Shekhar Suman commented on the tribute post, “Rip..shocked to hear about his passing away.He was such a helpful.and a kind person.He wrote for Movers &Shakers as well.i knew him for almost three decades (sic).” Rahul Vaidya said on the same post, “He was such a helpful guy! And he had cancer which no one knew about! Bhai chala gaya bohot jaldi (Brother left us early). Om Shanti.” Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

TV producer Manish Goswami said in a heartfelt post on Instagram, “Dear Shashank Shekhar ji Rest In Peace My Buddy Since 35 years, Too Shocking gone to soon .. One of the best human beings I have ever come across always helped everybody without any personal interest.”

Dr Hemant Kumar Tantia, the Customs officer’s colleague, shared a long emotional note titled, Shashank Shekhar — A Light That Will Never Fade”. He wrote: “With a very heavy heart, I share the untimely passing of my dear friend and respected colleague, Shashank Shekhar ji. His sudden demise, while serving as Dy. Director with complete dedication, has left us deeply shocked and saddened. Shashank ji was an extraordinary human being — blessed with rare charm, natural leadership, and a heart full of warmth and generosity. Anyone who knew him proudly said, “Shashank Shekhar is my friend.” Such was the respect and affection he earned. In our Customs Department, he was among the most loved officers. His helpful nature, ability to connect with people, and ever-smiling presence brought confidence, positivity, and energy to every gathering. Beyond the department, he was widely admired, including in the film fraternity. His role in departmental events like International Customs Day made them vibrant and memorable. Despite knowing many influential personalities, he always remained simple, grounded, and accessible.”

Tantia added, “Our friendship began in 2007 during the release of my album Madhoshi, and grew stronger with time. I cherish memories of laughter, meaningful conversations, and his silent support in difficult moments. His friendship was truly a blessing. “Some people leave footprints forever on our hearts.” “Those we love never truly leave us.” Shashank ji, your memories will remain our greatest treasure. You will always live in our hearts and prayers. May your noble soul rest in eternal peace.”

Shashank Shekhar’s age and cause of death is not clear yet. A formal statement from the family is awaited about his demise.

