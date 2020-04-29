Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Deepika Padukone's Insta Post Reflects Her State of Mind Over The Tragic Loss of Her Piku Co-Star

Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood's legendary actor, Irrfan Khan's sudden demise came as a shocker to the entire film fraternity. The Angrezi Medium star breathed his last at the age of 53. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and more, many celebs mourned his death. And now, the late actor's co-star from the film Piku, Deepika Padukone has offered her condolences and it conveys the current state of her mind. Seems like it's a dark day for Deepika Padukone as someone close to her has left the world forever.

DP along with the blank post also added a broken heart emoji to her caption. Well, this truly tells how deeply Irrfan's demise has affected the actress. Deepika and Irrfan were seen in a single frame in Shoojit Sarkar's Piku. The late actor in the same was seen playing the role of Rana Chaudhary alongside Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan. Piku was a special film to Irrfan as he had grabbed the best actor trophy at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Indeed, we lost a gem.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post For Late Actor Irrfan Khan Below:

View this post on Instagram 💔 #irrfankhan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where he breathed his last. He died battling a rare kind of cancer. His last rites were performed by his sons Ayan and Babil whereas his mortal remains were buried at Mumbai's Versova kabrastan in the afternoon. Also, for the unaware, it was on Saturday when Irrfan's mother had passed away at the age of 95. Stay tuned!