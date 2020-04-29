Rest in Peace, Irrfan Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Heartfelt Moment From the Sets of Angrezi Medium As She Mourns the Legend’s Demise (View Post)

One of the rare gems of Hindi Cinema, Irrfan Khan, passed away on April 29, 2020. His demise came as a shocker to one and all in the film industry. The now late star was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on April 28, 2020, where he breathed his last. Soon as the news of the actor’s death spread like wildfire on the Internet, Bollywood celebs poured condolences messages for the legend. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khana and more expressed grief over the sad news. And now, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan who took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself along with Irrfan. Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53, Akshay Kumar Remembers His Thank You Co-Star As ‘One of the Finest Actors’ of Their Time (Read Tweet).

Sharing a still from the sets of Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo as, “It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace.” For the unversed, Irrfan's last film in Bollywood was Angrezi Medium which also starred Bebo in a small role. Cherishing the time from their shooting days the actress expressed how wonderful it was to work with him. Last month in her interview to NDTV, Kareena had expressed how dedicated Irrfan is at work. "It's amazing the kind of work he's put into this," she had said. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Check Out Kareena's Post For Irrfan Khan Below:

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is helmed by Homi Adajania and made it to the theatres on March 13. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, it could not enjoy a long run at the screens. Lastly, Bollywood has lost one of his finest actors, may his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!