Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities have begun with their Haldi ceremony in Goa. According to a source close to IANS, the couple, who are all set to tie the knot on February 21, are having their Haldi ceremony in the luxurious ITC Grand Goa, near Arossim Beach.

The couple are having a sundowner Haldi, which will be attended by their closest friends and families. A picture from the wedding festivities is doing the rounds, where a coconut featuring their initials “R” and “J” can be seen.

For the ultimate day, the couple will be having "gluten-free, sugar-free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines, keeping fitness in mind.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Jet Off to Goa:

The wedding glow is on point 😍😍 BRIDE AND GROOM TO BE - #RakulPreetSingh and #JackkyBhagnani jet off to Goa for their wedding pic.twitter.com/d5seKKbqYN — ETimes (@etimes) February 17, 2024

They chose Goa as the venue as the two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location. After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky will be having an eco-friendly wedding and will be resuming work right after getting married.

