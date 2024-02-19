Bollywood's adorable couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, are all set to tie the knot in the coming days, with festivities starting on February 19. B-town celebs have already begun jetting off to Goa, where the wedding festivities are set to take place. Actor Zayed Khan, accompanied by his wife Malaika, was spotted arriving at the Goa airport to attend the wedding. Zayed opted for a simple and comfy look, donning blue jeans paired with a yellow tee shirt and blue goggles, while Malaika kept it classy in all black, accessorized with a shawl. Rakul Preet Singh Flies to Goa for Wedding With Jackky Bhagnani (Watch Video).

Zayed Khan and Wife Malaika Reach Goa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)