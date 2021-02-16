Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took her hotness quotient notches higher with pictures she posted on Tuesday dressed as a ballerina. The posted two pictures in a ballerina avatar, looking fit as ever. For caption, she left emojis of a lion, a tiger, a rainbow and a heart. Jacqueline Fernandez Launches New Fitness Programme ‘She Rox’; Hopes It Will Motivate Many People (Watch Video)

Her post has garnered over 12 lakh likes. Fans have been gushing in the comment section, over how they cannot get enough of her graceful and sensuous look. Women Stories: Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Her Hollywood Debut With Anthology Movie!

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The actress recently launched her fitness series to encourage fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her 20-minute workout videos are a way to motivate fans to be able to workout wherever they are. On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Panday and Cirkus.

