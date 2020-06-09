Johnny Depp Birthday Special: 10 Crazy On-Screen Looks Of The Actor That Nobody Else Can Pull Off

Johnny Depp Looks in movies (Photo credit: Twitter)

Johnny Depp is a talented actor and is also a controversy's favourite man. If he is a stumbling pirate on a ship with unkempt everything on him, there's also the one with scissors for hands to get you all caught up in emotions. He has portrayed some bizarre characters in his films and we firmly believe nobody but he could have pulled them off so effortlessly. Even when he tries to do away with outlandish roles, Depp manages to look everything but regular. So it could be safe to say he has a thing for eccentrics and that's why we get Mad-hatter looking so Red and Rad! No Way to Make Sense of What is Senseless: Johnny Depp on George Floyd’s Killing

On his birthday today, let us pick 10 of his outlandish looks that made many question, "Is that really Johnny Depp?"

Edward- Edward Scissorhands

With scissors for hands, Johnny Depp was Edwards which was a mistake created by a scientist's unfinished work. Despite being almost a monster, the actor brought in a sense of vulnerability and look of guilt all through which makes you empathise with his situation. And to think of it 20th Century Fox wanted Tom Cruise for this role!

Jack Sparrow - Pirates Of Caribbean

For many of us, Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow, nothing more nothing less. As per reports, he tried to blend the flamboyance of 20th-century rockstars and a pirate to come up with this look which apparently almost cost him the job. But we are glad he was allowed to do his thing because it is really difficult to envision anyone in that unsteady drunk role of a pirate with an obsession for all things weird.

Willy Wonka - Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

He is the one who owns a chocolate factory for kids but is perhaps the creepiest one ever. With a porcelain complexion, crimson gown and a hat with a freakish grin on his face, Depp's version of Willy Wonka was dark yet so impactful.

The Mad-hatter - Alice In The Wonderland

The character is called Madhatter for crying out loud. It was quite obvious that Depp will make the most of this opportunity and he did. Despite that fizzy carrot-topped hair and his appearance sensitive to his mood swings, he brought a lot of humane characteristics to this mercurial role. It was weird but it was highly emotional making it closer to reality.

Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barner Of Fleet Street

If Edward Scissorhands grew up, he might just end up looking like Depp's Sweeney Todd character. The white-streaked hair and his mannerisms make him look so sinister, a ferocity that can dawn on Edward if he could just get over his guilt and innocence.

Grindelwald - Fantastic Beats: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

That pale white face with a stone eye, Johnny Depp looks coldly menacing as Grindelwald in the film. There are scores of people who had issues with Depp as the dark wizard but

Barnabas Collins - Dark Shadows

The albino white 200-year-old Dracula with pointy nails made Depp look dreary, creepy and extremely menacing. It only gets slightly less evil as the film is a dark comedy. Oh and forgot to mention those nicely perched bangs on his forehead...quite steady!

Tonto- The Lone Ranger

Depp's wacko lookbooks took a turn for the downright abnormal when he had a dead bird perched on his head in The Lone Ranger. We don't think we need to say any further. It does give you the feels of an Aghori baba here, of course sans the bird corpse.

Wade - Cry Baby

Sleek hair back brushed with a strand falling loosely over his face, leather jacket and that smirk of a typical bad boy of movies, Johnny Depp was every boy your mother asked you to stay away from. He is foul yet quite real.

Guy LaPointe - Tusk

Yes, that's Johnny Depp and we will leave it at that!

