Los Angeles, April 15: Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has made his return to Hollywood as he has started filming for his upcoming movie ‘Day Drinker’. Lionsgate shared a first-look image of the actor from the film after his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, reports ‘Variety’. The film from ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘Snow White’ director Marc Webb re-teams Depp and Penelope Cruz for a fourth time after previous collaborations on ‘Blow’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

As per ‘Variety’, Madelyn Cline also stars in the film. Manu Rios, Aron Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle round out the cast. ‘Day Drinker’ tells the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). Johnny Depp Issues Important Warning About Scammers Using AI To Impersonate Him; Says ‘Neither I nor My Team Will Ask You for Money’ (View Post).

They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming. The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who produce the ‘John Wick’ franchise for Lionsgate; Adam Kolbrenner, producer of ‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Prisoners’, and Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay. Kolbrenner and Dean’s film ‘The Gorge’ was recently released by Apple TV+/Skydance.

‘.Day Drinker’ is executive produced by 30WEST. Lionsgate will present ‘Day Drinker’ in association with 30WEST. The film is a Thunder Road / IN.2 production. The film’s executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio and Adrian Guerra. Johnny Depp Birthday Special: Three Movies That Earned Oscar Nominations for the Pirates of the Caribbean Star and Where to Watch Them Online.

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penelope, and this incredible cast”, said Webb. “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun”.

