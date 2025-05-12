Amber Heard had a very special Mother's Day this year. On Sunday, May 11, the Aquaman actress took to social media to announce the birth of her twins — a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean. Posting a heartfelt picture revealing her newborn's feet, the actress wrote, "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life." For the unversed, the 39-year-old is also mother to a four-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, whom she welcomed via surrogacy. Amid her joyous announcement, fans are now wondering if her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk was the father to her kids. On Mother’s Day 2025, Amber Heard Welcomes Twins Agnes and Ocean After Fertility Challenges, Actress Expresses Joy and Says ‘I Am Bursting Times Three!’ (View Post).

Is Tesla Boss Elon Musk the Father of Amber Heard’s Twins?

Sharing the joyous news about the arrival of her twin babies, Agnes and Ocean, Amber Heard wrote, "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the actress. However, many were curious to know who the father of Amber Heard's child was.

Amber Heard Welcomes Twin Babies on Mother’s Day 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The internet engaged in a guessing game to identify the father of Heard's children and concluded the person to be none other than Tesla and X boss Elon Musk. Let us tell you that the speculation is not just about the couple's brief relationship from 2016 to 2018, but also based on a report by The Daily Mail, which revealed that the actress was involved in a dispute over frozen embryos with Musk. While the billionaire businessman wanted to destroy them, Heard was in favour of keeping them to have a baby in the future.

Reacting to the news, under a post on X (previously Twitter), a user wrote, "Glad for her, but who's the dad. Curious now." Another user commented, "Elon Musk better not be the father", while another wrote, "Elon Musk, this you?" Amber Heard Expecting Second Baby After Legal Battle with Johnny Depp - Reports.

Netizens Speculate About Amber Heard’s Twins’ Father

Glad for her, but who's the dad, curious now — akpa amụ (@akpiriutazi) May 11, 2025

Is Elon Musk the Father of Amber Heard’s Twins?

‘Is Johnny Depp the Daddy?’

is johnny deep the daddy? — 𝓀𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓈 💕 (@officallkris) May 11, 2025

Elon Musk, Is That You?

Elon better not be the father.. — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslimz) May 11, 2025

And the Elon Musk Comments didn't Stop

fathered by elon??? — primrose ❀ พริมโรส (@noiramoss) May 12, 2025

Amber Heard's dating life has included some high-profile names from the worlds of entertainment and beyond, like Johnny Depp, Elon Musk, Tasya van Ree, and Andres Muschietti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).