The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken a sharp turn as producer Amit Jani has declared his intention to pursue legal action against veteran actor Govind Namdev. This development comes after Namdev publicly distanced himself from the project, alleging that the filmmakers misrepresented the true intent of the movie, which is reportedly inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Govind Namdev Supports Salman Khan Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Says He Was Kept in the Dark About Movie’s Plot.

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani to Take Legal Action on Govind Namdev?

Producer Amit Jani, under his banner Jani Firefox Films, has unequivocally stated that he is initiating legal proceedings against Govind Namdev. Jani took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on June 14, 2026, to share a video where he vehemently criticised the actor for what he termed "false statements". Jani accused Namdev of attempting to appease Salman Khan, stating, "The backbone of an actor is so weak that he is trying to lick the dust off the shoes of a superstar."

The producer emphasised that Namdev had not only signed an agreement for Kala Hiran but also for a potential second part, implying a breach of contract by the actor. Jani highlighted that Namdev had actively participated in shooting courtroom scenes with a clear script, which detailed elements like blood in the car, deer hair in the tyres, and discrepancies in a post-mortem report related to the blackbuck case. Jani concluded by warning Namdev, "We are going to take legal action against you, Mr Govind Namdev, and you will have to answer in the court of Noida because of what you have done with the production house. Be ready for legal action."

What Govind Namdev Said

Govind Namdev has strongly asserted that he was deceived by the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy regarding the film's storyline and its alleged targeting of Salman Khan. Speaking to media outlets including Amar Ujala, the 71-year-old actor claimed he was initially led to believe he was working on a film titled Sambhal, and later, for Kala Hiran, was informed it would only depict courtroom proceedings based on existing records from Salman Khan's blackbuck case. Govind Namdev's birthday is on September 3, 1954, making him 71 years old as of June 15, 2026. Namdev stated he had no idea the project would take a "completely different direction".

He further added that upon watching the film's teaser, released on June 12, 2026, he was "shaken to the core" and realised the film was drastically different from what he had been told. Namdev, who plays a lawyer in the film, categorically stated his reluctance to be associated with any project against Salman Khan, whom he considers a close friend, or to be seen associating with any negative portrayal of the "Bishnoi gang". He maintained that he would not have signed the film had he known its true premise.

More About the Film Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is described as a crime thriller and courtroom drama that draws inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. The film is produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The cast includes Kashif Iqbal Khan, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Kamlesh Sawant, and Naresh Gosain. Notably, Kashif Iqbal Khan portrays a character named "Ayan Khan" in the teaser, who bears a striking resemblance to Salman Khan, complete with a similar bracelet.

The teaser, unveiled on June 12, 2026, features a character referred to as "Layan Bishnoi," depicted as a powerful figure operating from jail, controlling networks in Rajasthan and Punjab. This aspect connects the film to the ongoing tensions linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Beyond this internal dispute, the film is already embroiled in a significant legal battle with Salman Khan himself. The superstar and his legal team approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent and permanent stay on the film's production, promotion, and release. Khan's team argues that the film violates his personality and publicity rights and could damage his reputation by portraying an ongoing legal matter in a misleading manner. ‘Kala Hiran’: Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in Controversial Movie Based on Blackbuck Poaching Case?.

A legal notice demanding a halt to the film's development and promotion was sent to casting director Akshay Pandey on behalf of Salman Khan on April 24, 2026. The court has since issued notices to the filmmakers, seeking their response.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Amit Jani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).