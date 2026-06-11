Katrina Kaif NOT Making Acting Comeback With OTT Project After Embracing Motherhood; Viral Reports False

Recent speculation about Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif making an acting comeback on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform post-motherhood has been swiftly dismissed by her team. Responding to widespread reports, official sources close to the star have clarified that the claims circulating are "completely inaccurate and misleading" and that Kaif is currently not looking for any new projects. ‘From Family Moments To Travel Culinary Quest’: Katrina Kaif Shares Candid May Update With Fans (See Post).

Since welcoming her son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025, the actress has been prioritising her new phase as a mother, largely staying away from the professional limelight.

Katrina Kaif Making Acting Comeback with OTT Project?

Reports surfaced recently across various entertainment portals, including one from India Today, suggesting that Katrina Kaif had resumed reading scripts and was actively exploring opportunities in the digital streaming space. These reports hinted at a potential return to film sets by the second half of 2027, possibly marking her debut in the long-format OTT world, a space she has yet to venture into. Sources cited in these reports implied that Kaif was being selective, seeking roles that aligned with her current life phase as both an artist and a mother.

However, these exciting prospects for fans have now been firmly quashed. Her team issued a clarification stating that "absolutely no truth" exists in the claims being made about Katrina Kaif's future acting plans or her alleged interest in OTT projects. The team underlined that any report speculating on her return was based on misinformation and lacked verification.

Embracing Motherhood and Last Acting Work

Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in a grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, embraced motherhood with the birth of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. Since then, both Katrina and Vicky have maintained a private stance regarding their son, occasionally sharing glimpses of their parenting journey.

Kaif's last appearance on the big screen was in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which premiered on January 12, 2024. The film, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual directed by Sriram Raghavan, starred Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi and received positive reviews for its performances and the lead pair's chemistry. It later became available for streaming on Netflix from March 8, 2024.

Prior to Merry Christmas, the 40-year-old actress was seen in the blockbuster action thriller Tiger 3, released on November 12, 2023, coinciding with Diwali. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, starred Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi alongside Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 was a significant box office success, grossing ₹466.63 crore worldwide. It later debuted on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2024. Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Backlash Over Viral ‘Wife Jokes’ Video From Wedding, Says ‘Sometimes We Do Deserve the Brickbats’.

As of now, Katrina Kaif's focus remains squarely on her family, with no immediate plans for a return to acting projects, theatrical or digital.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).