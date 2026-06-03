Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Backlash Over Viral ‘Wife Jokes’ Video From Wedding, Says ‘Sometimes We Do Deserve the Brickbats’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has addressed the social media backlash he received earlier this year following remarks he made about married life at a wedding event. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the public scrutiny, acknowledging that public figures are not infallible and that constructive criticism serves as an important learning experience. Vicky Kaushal Faces Backlash After His ‘Wife Jokes’ From Wedding Go Viral; Netizens Call Out Actor As ‘Misogynistic’ (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Backlash Over His Old Wife Jokes

Speaking with The Nod Magazine, Kaushal discussed his perspective on public perception and the responsibilities that accompany celebrity status. He noted that maintaining a perfect image at all times is an unrealistic standard for individuals in the public eye. "There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect," Kaushal stated during the interview. "Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility."

The actor further emphasised that public criticism is an inevitable counterweight to fame, noting that his career path was a deliberate choice. He explained that his focus remains on how he manages public attention and processes feedback. "No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it," Kaushal added. "I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it."

Why Did Vicky Kaushal Face Backlash?

The controversy stems from a viral video that surfaced online in March, captured during a wedding function Kaushal attended. In the clip, the actor interacted with guests and used his well-known dialogue from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike to engage the crowd, asking, "How's the josh?"

After the audience delivered the customary response of "High, sir!", Kaushal followed up with a joke comparing bachelors to married men. "I've noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm," Kaushal joked in Hindi. "For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don't worry, it doesn't fade in just four days."

While the joke was intended as light-hearted stage banter for the wedding guests, the footage drew sharp criticism once it circulated widely on social media platforms. Many netizens expressed disappointment, labelling the humour outdated and built on regressive or misogynistic marriage stereotypes.

Netizens argued that such tropes publicly undermine marital partners, contrasting the remarks with Kaushal's widely perceived public image as a supportive spouse. Kaushal has been married to actor Katrina Kaif since December 2021. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Introduce Baby Vihaan to Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport, Make a Gentle Request.

Vicky Kaushal's Work Front

On the professional front, the actor is currently preparing for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).