Confirmed! Katrina Kaif Will Play a Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's Next, Shooting To Start Once the Lockdown Ends

Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero movie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, it's happening and while we had read reports about it, here comes an official confirmation from the director himself. After collaborating in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, Kat and Zafar are coming together for a new project where the actress will supposedly play a superhero character. The news is super exciting in itself and the fact that Katrina is the first B-town actress who will have a solo superhero movie under her name makes it even more appealing and interesting. Katrina Kaif Clarifies She is Not Collaborating with #MeToo Accused Vikas Bahl for his Next Movie, Deadly.

Zafar in his recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror confirmed the big development by saying, "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends." Speaking about the kind of preparation the role would demand from his lead actress, he said, “There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening."

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was also working on a superhero subject with a friend of hers and had confirmed the same during her media interactions for Chhapaak promotions. "Yes, I’m working on it. I hope it happens. There’s no script as yet. It’s something my friend and I are developing. I was in the plane with a friend from the industry and talking about the movies we’d like to make. We realised that this superhero film is something we’d like to make. It’s a seed we’re nurturing," she had said in her interaction with Filmfare. Confirmed! Siddhant Chaturvedi Teams up with Katrina Kaif for a Horror Comedy - Read Details.

Guess, Katrina certainly won the race of starring in a superhero movie and we can't wait to see how Zafar presents her to the Indian audiences. Fingers crossed.