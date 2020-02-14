Love Aaj Kal Full Movie in HD 720p Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Film's Box Office Collection in Trouble?

Love Aaj Kal still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020) is in the screens. The film that stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in the lead was scheduled for Valentine's Day release. However, just like the rest of the films this films, this one has also hit the roadblock of piracy. According the fresh reports, Love Aaj Kal full movie in high-definition (HD) quality has been leaked on TamilRockers and similar sites. In fact, the free links of Love Aaj Kal have been made available for free download and watch online. Love Aaj Kal is apparently available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Randeep Hooda Overshadows Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Muddled Take On Millennial Romance.

The movie is receiving mixed responses from the audience as well as the critics. However, as we know, the true Imtiaz Ali movie fans will definitely hit the theatres irrespective of who is talking what about the film. It has to be seen if whether the business of the film gets hampered because of piracy.