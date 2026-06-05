‘Maa Behen’: Cast, Plot and More About Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri’s Dark Comedy on Netflix

The Indian OTT space is buzzing this week with a fresh wave of captivating content, and topping the list is the much-awaited dark comedy film, Maa Behen, which premiered today, June 4, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. ‘Maa Behen’ Actress Madhuri Dixit Defends Aishwarya Rai Over Cannes 2026 Look Trolling, Says, ‘She Has Made the Whole Country Proud’ (Watch Video).

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his unique storytelling, Maa Behen plunges viewers into a world of chaos and comedy. The film is a crime-comedy that blends small-town eccentricity with universal family madness, revolving around a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio.

Unravelling the 'Kaand' in 'Maa Behen'

The narrative centres on Rekha, a mother already juggling life's challenges, whose world takes an unforeseen turn when a dead body mysteriously appears in her kitchen. She, along with her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, must quickly devise a plan to hide the truth, all while contending with nosy neighbours and societal scrutiny.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films, Maa Behen promises a wild ride filled with twists and turns.

Star-Studded Cast Delivers Intrigue and Laughter

The film boasts a formidable ensemble cast, with Madhuri Dixit stepping into the shoes of Rekha, the matriarch at the heart of the mayhem. Triptii Dimri portrays Jaya, one of the daughters, while Dharna Durga takes on the role of Sushma. Adding to the mix is Ravi Kishan as Gupta Ji, a pivotal character in the unfolding drama.

Other notable cast members include Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Jatin Sarna, who plays Rekha's husband, Sukumar. The soundtrack features songs by Akashdeep Sengupta, with the score composed by Subhajit Mukherjee.

Key Cast Members of Maa Behen:

Actor Role Madhuri Dixit Rekha Triptii Dimri Jaya Dharna Durga Sushma Ravi Kishan Gupta Ji Jatin Sarna Sukumar Geetanjali Kulkarni Guptain Arunoday Singh Maheshwari Shardul Bhardwaj Manas

Beyond 'Maa Behen': Other Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week

While 'Maa Behen' takes centre stage, several other exciting titles are also making their debut across various streaming platforms this week. Viewers have a diverse selection of films and shows to choose from, ensuring a fulfilling entertainment dose.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: This action/thriller is a new release on JioHotstar, premiering on June 4, 2026, with 24/7 streaming beginning June 5.

This action/thriller is a new release on JioHotstar, premiering on June 4, 2026, with 24/7 streaming beginning June 5. Brown: Marking Karisma Kapoor's return, this crime thriller is set to stream on ZEE5 from June 5, 2026.

Marking Karisma Kapoor's return, this crime thriller is set to stream on ZEE5 from June 5, 2026. Gullak 5: The beloved Mishra family returns for another chapter, streaming on SonyLIV from June 5, 2026. Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ Dance Step at Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’ Announcement Event (Watch Video).

From gripping thrillers to heartwarming family dramas and intriguing documentaries, the first week of June offers something for every kind of viewer on their preferred streaming services. Keep an eye out for these fresh releases to enhance your binge-watching plans!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).