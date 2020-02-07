Malang: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Others Attend Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer's Screening (View Pics)

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor , Tiger Shroff at Malang Screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mohit Suri's romantic thriller, Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles has opened to mix reviews. Ever since the trailer of Malang was released, there was quite a bit of excitement surrounding it. The film's soundtrack too had become popular with the audiences. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai recently and it was attended by close friends and fraternity folks of the cast. While Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff made sure to attend the screening, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show.

Other attendees at the special screening included Katrina Kaif accompanied by her sister Isabella Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor among others. While Katrina turned up looking stunning in a white dress, we also loved Sonam Kapoor's hot avatar in a black dress with sheer patterned mid-riff. It was indeed a starry screening, check out these amazing pictures from the screening. Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani's Sexy Moves And Aditya Roy Kapur's Powerful Punches Make This Track A Hit (Watch Video).

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Lead Cast of Malang:

Lead cast at Malang screening (Photo Credits :Yogen Shah)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the Screening:

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff at the the screening. (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor at the Screening:

As per the LatestLY review, the film is, "A mystery thriller sprinkles with everything - romance, songs, action, drama." The trailers and songs did suggest great chemistry between Disha and Aditya and it looks like fans of the duo will certainly enjoy this film.