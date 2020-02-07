Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show

Malang Movie Review (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mohit Suri's new film, Malang, pretty much follows the template of his earlier film, Ek Villain. There is a killer at large, there is a loss of love and a family that could have been, a man's hurt machismo, and most irritatingly, the manic pixie girl who wants to do everything in life. Both the movies even have a single-shot, one-take action sequence. Might as well call Malang, Ek Villain 2. The movie has four primary characters, two cops played by Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, and two lovers who have been wronged, played by Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is tough to write more about the film without revealing crucial plot details. Malang Quick Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Film Has A Trippy First Half.

The first half of the film spends its time establishing the characters, while also jumping straight into the thick of the mayhem. The cat and mouse chase game, between the police and the killer, sets up a good pace. But the problem is you do not have anyone to root for. You don't know Kunal and Anil's characters enough to side with them, and you certainly do not know the motives of the killer to root for him. Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani's Sexy Moves And Aditya Roy Kapur's Powerful Punches Make This Track A Hit (Watch Video).

The background score amps up the narrative, and songs, here and there, are enjoyable. The cinematography is brilliant. There is a trippy vibe to the film throughout, complimenting the fact that drugs play a big part in the plot.

The second half of the film is more engaging giving the movie more clarity and a direction. The motive that drives our hero to do the things he does is extremely predictable and served no purpose being kept a mystery until the second half. Kunal emerges as a surprise package.

Can Bollywood please give a rest to the one-line brief to its women where they have to be the happy-go-lucky girl who wants to live life to the fullest before shit hits the fan?

Performances

Kunal Kemmu is fantastic. He gets to show different shades and nails all of them. He looks good on screen, even while delivering the cheesiest expositions. Certainly, the best in the lot.

Anil Kapoor is in fine form. He infuses humour into some very tense scenes for very sardonic laughs from the audience. His backstory gives him the best content to work with and Anil chews the scenery.

Then, we have Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has certainly improved on his acting skills and delivers good scenes. He spends a very good amount of time shirtless on the screen, so it is a treat for his fans.

Disha Patani looks pretty throughout. She is assigned the same old junk that we have limited female characters with, in 'modern' Hindi cinema. Acting, well, it is still an alien territory to her.

Watch The Trailer of Malang Here:

Yay

Music and background score

Cinematography

Kunal, Anil and Aditya

Nay

Disha Patani's questionable acting skills

Predictable

Final Thoughts

Malang is an average affair at best. It is a mystery thriller sprinkles with everything - romance, songs, action, drama. It is mindless entertainment which makes it a one-time watch. Disha and Aditya fans will LOVE it.