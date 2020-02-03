Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani's Sexy Moves And Aditya Roy Kapur's Powerful Punches Makes This Track A Hit (Watch Video)

Hui Malang Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Right from the moment the trailer of Malang dropped online, fans are super excited for this one. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Disha Patani, the movie will also see Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film looks a typical Mohit Suri piece with soulful songs attached to it. And after some cool tunes, another track titled as Hui Malang is out and we feel it'll surely be a chartbuster. The song has been sung by Asees Kaur and the music has been composed by Ved Sharma. Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the lyricist of the melody. Malang New Poster Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu Released Ahead of Trailer, Highlighting the 'Madness' in Shards of Broken Glasses.

The song video showcases Disha Patani grooving to the track wherein she looks sizzling hot. In the clip, we also see Aditya Roy Kapur's packing some powerful punch and boy we are so impressed. The song is indeed fun and will make you dance on the tunes the moment you listen to it. Surely, the highlight of the track is Patani who in blacks, whites and sequin adds glam in the frame. All in all, a typical Bollywood track with sexiness and drama infused in it. Malang Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani's Kiss Is Strangely Sexy (View Pic).

Malang will also see Kunal Kemmu playing a major role. From the trailer, the flick looks promising and moreover seems like a revenge saga. This also happens to be one of the most-awaited romantic thrillers of the year as it sees a never seen before pair as the leads. Produced under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series, Malang, will make it to the movie screens on February 7, 2020. Stay tuned!