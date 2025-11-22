The much-loved Mastiii 4 has opened on a positive note at the box office, delivering a strong and healthy start with INR 4.85 crore gross on Day 1. Considering the adult-comedy genre and the franchise’s fan base, the numbers reflect solid audience pull, especially from mass belts and interior markets where the brand has always enjoyed popularity.

The fourth instalment of this madcap comedy brings back the OG trio Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, whose chemistry and comic timing continue to be the backbone of the series. Their on-screen chaos, nostalgia value, and loud commercial humour seem to have clicked well with the audience once again, translating into a promising opening day performance.

Besides the performances of the lead trio, the addition of new female leads Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi has been received well by audiences. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nishant Malkhani, and Shaad Randhawa alongside Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri in impactful cameos.

The franchise has built a steady following over the years, and Mastiii 4 benefits from that brand recall, resulting in strong walk-ins and good word-of-mouth across Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres. With the weekend ahead, the film now has the chance to grow further and post impressive numbers if the momentum sustains.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri’s trademark humour and the OG trio back in action, Mastiii 4 is now released in cinemas.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)