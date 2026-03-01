Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed that a sequel to the 2006 cult comedy Malamaal Weekly is in development. Nearly 20 years after the original film became a sleeper hit, Rawal revealed that he will be reprising his involvement in the franchise, which originally followed a group of debt-ridden villagers scrambling over a winning lottery ticket. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Postponed? Priyadarshan Breaks Silence on Legal Mess and Release Delay.

Paresh Rawal Confirms ‘Malamaal Weekly’ Sequel Is in the Works

The news comes directly from Rawal, who addressed the long-standing rumours regarding a second instalment. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor provided a brief but definitive update on the project’s status.

“Yes, it is true. I am doing the film,” Rawal told HT City, effectively putting an end to months of speculation among fans and industry insiders.

A Fresh Take on the Franchise

While Rawal is confirmed to return, reports suggest the upcoming film may not be a direct continuation of the 2006 storyline. Instead, the production is expected to introduce a new setting and a fresh set of characters while maintaining the core theme of the original: rural greed and the chaotic pursuit of sudden wealth.

The original film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Om Puri. Sources close to the development of the sequel indicate that the makers have "cracked a great idea" that serves as a spiritual successor to the first part.

‘Malamaal Weekly 2’ Cast and Production Updates

While Paresh Rawal has given his nod to the project, he is yet to officially sign the contract. Simultaneously, the producers are reportedly in talks with original cast members Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav to join the new ensemble.

The 2006 film was a significant commercial success, grossing over INR 42 crore against a modest budget of approximately INR 7 crore. Its enduring popularity on television and streaming platforms has long fueled demand for a follow-up.

A Season of Sequels

The confirmation of Malamaal Weekly 2 adds to a growing list of comedy sequels for Paresh Rawal. The actor is also set to appear in Bhagam Bhag 2 where Manoj Bajpayee is reported to replace Govinda, and the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3. ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’: Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda’s Exit From Comedy Sequel; Know Who Is Replacing Akshay Kumar’s Co-Star.

Additionally, Rawal is collaborating with Priyadarshan on other upcoming projects, including the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled for a May 2026 release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).