What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

The intense, brooding universe of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit just got a lot more crowded. On Friday, February 27, 2026, the makers unveiled a striking new poster that officially introduced Bollywood veteran Vivek Oberoi as the primary antagonist but it was the "mystery girl" seated beside him that ignited a social media firestorm. That fresh face is Aishwarya Desai, a newcomer poised to make a high-stakes debut in one of the most anticipated pan-India films of 2027. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Dropped From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Due to Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know.

Aishwarya Desai Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

(Photo Credit: @_aishwaryadesai)

Who Is Aishwarya Desai?

Aishwarya Desai, an Indian-American model and actress who has been steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry ahead of landing her big commercial break. She comes from a strong academic background, holding a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Maryland, which she completed before fully pursuing acting and modelling. Although Spirit is being seen as her major breakout project, Aishwarya has prior on-screen experience, including a minor appearance in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (2019) and a role in the award-winning short film Rat in the Kitchen, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress honour. Alongside acting, she is also a beauty and lifestyle creator with a growing Instagram presence of over 36,000 followers.

Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Desai’s Dark Look

The newly released poster adopts the dark, "volatile" aesthetic synonymous with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal, Kabir Singh). In the visual, Vivek Oberoi exudes menace in a purple robe, gripping a sword and smoking a cigar. Aishwarya Desai is seen seated in the foreground with dishevelled hair and oversized sunglasses, appearing to "crush narcotics" on a table a detail that hints at a gritty, possibly antagonistic role alongside Oberoi. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (View Post)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

Prabhas ‘Spirit’ Set for Pan-World Release

Spirit stars Prabhas as a “wounded” and “volatile” police officer, with Triptii Dimri cast as the female lead. The high-profile project has been grabbing attention for its ambitious scale and recent casting changes. While Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai have joined the film, veteran actor Prakash Raj has reportedly stepped away following creative differences with the director. Production for the film began in December 2025 and is currently underway across multiple international locations. Positioned as a pan-world release, Spirit is slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, in eight languages. With the tagline “One Bad Habit,” the film promises a gritty, no-holds-barred action drama that could reshape the cop-film space in Indian cinema.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).