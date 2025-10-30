Former actress Mamta Kulkarni, who was one of the most popular faces in Bollywood in the 90s, has once again grabbed attention for her comments about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The actress, who has been maintaining a low profile for the past few years, embraced spirituality and also changed her name to Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. At a recent event in Gorakhpur, UP, the former actress claimed that Dawood Ibrahim was not a terrorist and was not linked to any bomb blasts. Mamta Kulkarni Visits Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal As Sadhvi, Donates Stone (Watch Videos).

Videos of Mamta defending Dawood at the event went viral on social media, with netizens sharing angry reactions to it. After noticing the widespread backlash against her, the Karan Arjun actress shared a video claiming she has no links to the underworld don.

Mamta Kulkarni Defends Dawood Ibrahim at UP Event

In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter) Mamta Kulkarni could be seen making some shocking statements at an event in Gorakhpur, which was also attended by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. In the video, the actress could be heard saying, "Dawood se mera door door se koi len dena nahi hai. Kisi ek ka naam zaroor tha lekin usne koi bomb blast ya anti nationa cheez nahi ki hai. Mai uske saath to nahi hoon, lekin he is not some terrorist. Dawood, jiske saath mera naam juda hai, usne kabhi bomb blast nahi kiya Bombay ke andar. Kabhi suna aapne?"

Watch Mamta Kulkarni’s Controversial Statement About Dawood Ibrahim Below

Mamta Kulkarni says, "Dawood Ibrahim did not carry out the Mumbai bomb blasts, he is not a terrorist" Our investigating agencies know nothing!pic.twitter.com/TDgmRz0JDo — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 30, 2025

Mamta Kulkarni Issues Clarification Over Her Viral Statement on Dawood Ibrahim

After her statement about Dawood Ibrahim went viral, Mamta took to her Instagram handle on Thursday (October 30) to share a clarification video asking people not to twist her words. She said, "came to Gorakhpur yesterday for Chhath Puja, where I was asked a question about Dawood Ibrahim. I told the press, “Neither was my name ever associated with Dawood Ibrahim, nor have I ever seen or met him to date. The person I was linked to for some time, whose name is Vicky Goswami, have you ever heard that he conducted any bomb blasts in the country or was involved in any anti-national activities?

She added, "Mera Dawood se koi lena dena nahi, aur na mujhe uske prashn pucha koi zaroori banta hai aapka. But the press twisted this thing. I want everyone to go and watch that video again to understand what I was trying to say." Mamta Kulkarni Rejoins Kinnar Akhara 3 Days After Resigning As Mahamandaleshwar, Says ‘My Resignation From the Post Was Not Accepted’.

Mamta Kulkarni Issues Clarification After Saying ‘Dawood Ibrahim Is Not a Terrorist’ – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mukund Kulkarni (@mamtakulkarnimk)

Mamta Kulkarni’s Controversial Past

In 2015, Mamta Kulkarni was named in a major international drug trafficking case. The Thane Police claimed that the former actress was one of the accused involved in supplying ephedrine, a controlled substance. The ephedrine was supposedly destined for Kenya, where it would be processed into methamphetamine. Mamta was named as an accused alongside her then partner, Vicky Goswami, an alleged drug lord who was arrested in the case. Since then, the actress has stayed away from the limelight.

