Sambhal (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Actress-turned-sadhvi Mamta Kulkarni visited the Kalki Dham in Sambhal on Sunday and donated a stone.

The former starlet, who was made Maha Mandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, was accompanied by Kalki Peethadheeshwar Acharya Shri Pramod Krishnam.

She later spoke to journalists detailing her spiritual journey and the significance of the Kalki Dham project.

"I feel proud of the resolution taken by Pramod Krishnam to work for Kalki Dham. I am fortunate to have donated a stone here," she said.

Kulkarni claimed to have witnessed the incarnation of Kalki during her meditative trance.

