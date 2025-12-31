Google has released its "Year in Search" data for 2025, providing a definitive look at the personalities that captured the collective curiosity of the Indian public. The rankings indicate a significant shift in interest toward youth-led achievements, specifically in the sporting arena. While established Bollywood stars typically dominate these lists, the 2025 data shows that breakthrough cricketers and debutant actors have largely overtaken traditional veterans in online search volume.

A Year of Sporting Prodigies

The 2025 list is uniquely dominated by cricket, reflecting a year where national pride and athletic breakthroughs served as the primary drivers of digital engagement. From a 14-year-old making IPL history to women cricketers shattering glass ceilings during the World Cup, the data suggests that Indian users are increasingly turning to Google to track live performances and the personal backstories of emerging athletes. New Year’s Eve 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Joins Global Countdown to New Year 2026 With Festive Animation and Virtual Confetti.

Profiles of the Top 10 Most Searched People in India

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi The 14-year-old cricketer became the most searched person in India after a historic performance for the Rajasthan Royals. Suryavanshi gripped the nation’s attention by smashing a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion in men's T20 history. Users flocked to Google to verify his age and learn about the background of the teenager who played with a level of fearlessness usually reserved for veteran icons.

2. Priyansh Arya Priyansh Arya rose from Delhi’s local circuit to national fame almost overnight. He trended significantly after hitting six sixes in a single over during the Delhi Premier League and subsequently securing a high-value IPL contract with the Punjab Kings. His "comeback story"—rising from an unsold player in previous seasons to a top-tier finisher—made him a major point of interest for those following the domestic-to-international transition.

3. Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma remained a constant search fixture throughout 2025 due to his consistent aggression as an opener for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Indian T20 team. Reaching a career peak with international centuries during the 2024-25 season, he became the face of India's new "fearless" batting philosophy. Fans frequently searched for his specific strike-rate statistics and his mainstay role in the national setup.

4. Shaik Rasheed Interest in Shaik Rasheed was driven by more than just his on-field scorecards. His journey through personal hardship and his father’s sacrifices to support his training resonated deeply with aspiring cricketers. Following a memorable 94-run knock in the U-19 World Cup and his subsequent high-profile signing by Chennai Super Kings, users searched for his biography as an inspirational success story. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues Jemimah Rodrigues became the top-searched female athlete after her heroic performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Her unbeaten 127 in the semi-final against Australia powered India through a historic chase and into the final. Search interest was also bolstered by her vibrant social media presence and her role as a modern icon for women in sports.

6. Ayush Mhatre The 18-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre propelled himself to national prominence with sensational domestic performances. He broke long-standing records to become the youngest player to score 150+ runs in a senior List A match. Consistently being compared to legends like Rohit Sharma generated massive media attention and public curiosity about his future in the national team.

7. Smriti Mandhana A perennial favorite, Smriti Mandhana trended for both her on-field records and her star power in the WPL. She led India to major victories in 2025 and maintained a consistent presence in search trends due to her international form. Most queries focused on her leadership and her role in making women's cricket a mainstream viewing staple in India.

8. Karun Nair Karun Nair’s presence on the list was fueled by "comeback talks" after a series of domestic milestones. Scoring back-to-back centuries in the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka, his name resurfaced as fans debated his exclusion from the national team. This sparked a wave of nostalgia and statistical comparisons to his iconic 2016 triple century.

9. Urvil Patel Urvil Patel gained national attention through his decisive domestic T20 performances and late-order impact. Known for his 360-degree hitting style, he became a viral sensation as fans looked for the "next big finisher" in Indian cricket. His finishing capabilities led to widespread social media debate and a sharp spike in search traffic.

10. Vignesh Puthur Vignesh Puthur from Kerala became a breakout name after a stellar debut season in the IPL. Plucked from local leagues and fast-tracked to the professional stage, his unique left-arm wrist spin and cool-headedness under pressure made him a symbol of the IPL's scouting success. Users searched for his background and technical breakdown of his bowling action. Happy New Year 2026: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HNY Photos and HD Wallpapers To Share With Everyone.

The Most Searched People Globally in 2025

While India's searches were anchored in sport, the global list reflected a year of viral culture, political shifts, and intense media scrutiny.

d4vd (David Anthony Burke): The American singer-songwriter topped the global list. While his TikTok hits like "Romantic Homicide" made him famous, a surge in late-year searches was tied to a high-profile investigation involving a vehicle he owned.

Kendrick Lamar: Lamar remained a global focus due to his continued lyrical dominance and critical acclaim, including his legacy as a Pulitzer Prize winner and a central figure in 2025's most-discussed music industry narratives.

Jimmy Kimmel: The veteran late-night host trended for his political satire and viral monologues, maintaining high relevance during a year of significant US political shifts.

Pope Leo XIV: The election of the first American-born Pope was a historic milestone that sparked global curiosity about his background and his vision for the future of the Catholic Church.

Sanae Takaichi: As Japan's first female Prime Minister, her election was a landmark political event, driving massive international search volume as observers looked to understand her policy direction.

A Reflection of National Priorities

The 2025 search results serve as a cultural mirror for India, showing a nation that is deeply invested in the growth of its youth and the evolving landscape of its national sport. The transition from traditional Bollywood dominance to a list populated almost entirely by rising athletes suggests that performance and relatability are becoming the new currency of fame in the digital age. As India moves into 2026, these trends indicate a public that is increasingly looking for "real-world" heroes who overcome odds to achieve greatness on the global stage.

