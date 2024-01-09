The highly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas marks the debut pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer not only reveals their endearing moments but also a poignant kiss. Accompanied by 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas,' the trailer intensifies with glimpses of crime, violence, and intrigue. Simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil, the Sriram Raghavan-directed film promises an exhilarating experience, slated for a January 12, 2024 release, captivating audiences with its edge-of-the-seat thrills. Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

Now, before the movie hit the theatres, take a look at some of the key details here.

Cast: Merry Christmas has a stellar cast including Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak and Aditi Govitrikar.

Plot: In a gripping crime-thriller setup, Merry Christmas disrupts Katrina and Vijay's lives on an unsuspecting day. This intense drama centers on an eventful Christmas Eve, where the unexpected unfolds. The filmmaker, renowned for dark and suspenseful films like Andhadhun and Badlapur, sets the stage for an enthralling narrative.

Watch Trailer of Merry Christmas:

Release Date: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Review: The reviews for Merry Christmas are not yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.

