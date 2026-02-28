The experimental silent film Gandhi Talks, featuring an ensemble cast led by Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, is preparing for its digital premiere. After a niche theatrical run earlier this year, the film has been acquired for streaming, bringing its unique non-verbal narrative to a global audience. The project has drawn significant attention for its attempt to revive silent cinema in a modern context, bolstered by a technical team of industry veterans. ‘Ramayana’: Is Vijay Sethupathi Playing Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Mythological Film? Tamil Star Clarifies.

Streaming platform ZEE5 has officially announced that it will host the digital premiere of Gandhi Talks. While the film is currently available on a rental basis on Amazon Prime Video for INR 279, the upcoming release on ZEE5 will allow active subscribers to stream the movie at no additional cost starting March 6, 2026.

To ensure a wider reach across regional markets, the platform will offer the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This move follows a successful festival circuit run, including a notable screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks is a dark comedy and social satire that explores the intersection of three lives. The story centres on Mahadev (Vijay Sethupathi), an unemployed graduate desperate for work, who crosses paths with a wealthy businessman (Arvind Swamy) and a petty thief (Siddharth Jadhav).

The title refers to the silent influence of "Gandhi" as depicted on Indian currency notes, serving as a metaphor for how money speaks louder than words in contemporary society. By removing dialogue, Belekar forces the audience to focus on the characters' body language, facial expressions, and the moral weight of their actions.

The film relies heavily on its high-profile cast to carry the weight of a silent script. Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. Because the film lacks speech, the score is a central character. It was composed by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman, whose music guides the emotional beats of the story.

The cinematography by Karan B Rawat and editing by Ashish Mhatre are designed to maintain a rhythmic pace, similar to the classic silent films of the early 20th century.

The film originally hit theatres on January 30, a date chosen to honour the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s passing. While it faced a competitive box office, critics praised the "gutsy" performances of the lead actors. Puri Sethupathi Titled ‘Slumdog – 33 Temple Road’: Vijay Sethupathi’s Swag-Filled Killer FIRST Look Unveiled on His 48th Birthday (View Poster).

Reviewers noted that Sethupathi’s ability to convey nuance through silence makes the film a standout in his diverse filmography. As it shifts to ZEE5, industry experts believe the film will find a more dedicated audience among cinephiles and fans of experimental storytelling who prefer the convenience of home viewing.

