Neeraj Ghaywan Slams People For Diluting 'Black Lives Matter' Movement With #AllLivesMatter Hashtag

Neeraj Ghaywan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

George Floyd's death in the hands of the US cops has taken over the internet. 'Black Lives Matter' movement and protests are in full swing all over for equal rights. Amid this, a counter-argument has surfaced online where they are promoting the 'All Lives Matter' thought process. Many have slammed this move accusing that this dilutes the current burning issue and also Floyd's death. Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan posted a Twitter thread regarding this. Karan Johar Supports #BlackOutTuesday Movement in His Latest Tweet; Twitterati Questions His Silence Over Minority Mistreatment in India.

In his long thread, he emphasized on how making it all about 'All Lives" instead of 'Black Lives' takes away the urgency from what just happened in the US, with George Floyd. He also urged people to use the proper terma instead of just 'clubbing it into a supremacy slogan.' Kangana Ranaut Slams B-town Celebs for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Questions Their Silence on Sadhu Lynching in Maharashtra.

The Masaan director writes, " Wait, are you saying #AllLivesMatter because 'we're all humans'? Have you been marginalized? Is your life in danger because of hate? Have you and your ancestors experienced segregation and violence because of your background? No? Then STFU! #BlackLivesMatter."

Check out the thread below.

A bit of my own perspective on #AIILivesMatter: This hashtag is championed by white supremacists to deny the assertion to #BlackLivesMatter. Your misguided mentions of AII lives Matter dilute the urgency of #BlackLivesMatter. Here's why... 1/n — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 3, 2020

Yes, #DalitLivesMatter, #MuslimLivesMatter, & #KashmiriLivesMatter but then have the courage to mention those exact words rather than clubbing it into a supremacy slogan. Right now #BlackLivesMatter. They deserve it for us to make way. 3/n — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 3, 2020

He Continued...

Wait, are you saying #AIILivesMatter because ‘we’re all humans’? Have you been marginalized? Is your life in danger because of hate? Have you and your ancestors experienced segregation and violence because of your background? No? Then STFU! #BlackLivesMatter <end> — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani amongst others were slammed for speaking up on BLM movement and keeping mum on the issues in their own country. Recently, Abhay Deol too took a dig at these celebs regarding the same. As we can see, BLM movement has a long way to go.