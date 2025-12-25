For Vishal Jethwa, the Oscars 2026 buzz around Homebound feels nothing short of surreal. The actor admits that the film’s shortlisting for the Best International Feature Film category is still sinking in. “This is incredibly emotional for me. When you begin your journey as an actor, moments like these feel very far away,” Vishal shares, adding that the recognition proves what belief and sincerity can truly achieve. ‘Homebound’ at Oscars 2026: Vishal Jethwa Reacts As His Film Co-Starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor Gets Shortlisted for 98th Academy Awards, Says ‘It Is Something I Could Have Only Dreamed Of’.

Vishal Jethwa Praises Neeraj Ghaywan

Speaking about working with director Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal calls the experience deeply enriching. “His compassion as a filmmaker allows performances to grow from a place of truth,” he says. He also expressed gratitude to producer Karan Johar, crediting him for backing the story with conviction and helping the film travel beyond borders.

Vishal Jethwa Says ‘Nothing Is Impossible’

Looking back at the whirlwind year that took Homebound from Cannes to international acclaim, Vishal reflects, “I started my journey on a minus, so reaching this stage once felt almost impossible.” Today, that disbelief has turned into quiet confidence. “I have enough proof now that nothing is impossible. I feel inspired by my own journey and proud of how far I’ve come,” he adds, calling himself fortunate to have achieved more than he ever imagined.

Vishal Jethwa Stays Grounded

Despite the global recognition, Vishal remains grounded about international opportunities. “Nothing yet, and I’m not chasing it,” he says honestly. “If we can take films rooted in Indian values abroad and represent our culture, that would make me far prouder.” While Homebound earned critical praise, it didn’t perform strongly at the box office. Vishal takes it in stride. “I would’ve loved for more people to see it, but I didn’t take pressure. It was the audience’s call,” he says. Such Opportunities Come Rarely in an Actor's Life: Vishal Jethwa on 'Homebound' Success, Bollywood Journey.

Vishal Jethwa on Patriarchy Themes

The film’s themes of marginalisation and patriarchy struck a personal chord. “Patriarchy exists across societies,” Vishal notes, adding that women-from his family to colleagues like Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Shefali Shah-have shaped his life and career. On sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter, Vishal says, “His energy pushed me to raise my own bar. This recognition feels like validation of the faith we all had in Homebound.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Entertainment), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).