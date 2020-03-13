Nimrat Kaur Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actress

Nimrat Kaur (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Cadbury girl she was! Nimrat Kaur's Dairy Milk Silk commercial was a rage. The one with the traffic jam and a possible connection between two people enjoying Silk became a rage. Everyone wanted to be in such a traffic jam but reality often bites. Anyway, Nimrat Kaur became extremely popular after this commercial went live but her breakthrough came with The Lunchbox. The story through letters made not just India but the world a fan of her craft. Nimrat Kaur-Ravi Shastri, Elli Avram-Hardik Pandya: 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Blatantly Denied Dating These Famous Cricketers

Nimrat is presently seen in the last season of Homeland. She has made us proud over and over again with her work in Hollywood. But there's more to this beautiful and talented actress than just that. Here're five of them.

#Father kidnapped and martyred

Nimrat in her interview with Times Of India recalled, "We were on our winter vacation in January 1994 and visiting our father in Kashmir, when the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kidnapped him from his place of work and after seven days, terminated him. They had made some ridiculous demands of some terrorists to be released that he obviously did not agree to. He was just 44 when he died."

#No army schools

Nimrat revealed that her father made a point not to send her to any Army schools because that meant she wouldn't be exposed to the world. She studied in convent-educated and public schools and colleges. She admits that it helped her cope with a sudden thrust into civilian life after her father's death.

#No See Homeland

Namrita admitted to a DNA interview that she hadn't watched Homeland before she went for the auditions. She watched the pilot the night before her screen test and as luck would have it, she bagged the role. It is now a recurring character in the series.

#First job

As per Deccan Herald, Nimrat's first job was a musical skit at a Trade Fair in Delhi. She was paid Rs 10000 a week.

#Rejected

Nimrat apparently rejected over 20 projects till Airlift and Hom00eland happened.