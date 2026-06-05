Nushrratt Bharuccha REACTS to RCB Celebration Video Controversy, Calls It a ‘Violating Feeling’

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has opened up about the emotional toll she endured following the widespread controversy surrounding an IPL celebration video she posted on her Instagram Story. The actress revealed that the incident, which saw a mundane moment twisted into a viral sensation, left her feeling deeply affected, stating, "I won't pretend it didn't get to me." Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Really Post an Instagram Story With Objectionable Audio After RCB's IPL 2026 Win? Here's the Truth.

The Viral Video and Its Misinterpretation

The controversy ignited after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the IPL 2026 title on May 31, 2026. Nushrratt, like many fans, shared a video celebrating the team's historic win on her Instagram Story. However, the clip quickly went viral for unintended reasons as social media users claimed to hear "unusual" or "inappropriate" sounds, including alleged "moaning" and "slapping" noises, in the background.

Nushrratt's Swift Clarification

Facing a barrage of online speculation and criticism, Nushrratt Bharuccha promptly issued a clarification on June 4, 2026, via her Instagram Stories. She revealed that the sounds misinterpreted by netizens were, in fact, the cries of a young puppy present at her friend's house, where she was watching the match. To substantiate her explanation, the actress shared additional videos and photographs from the evening, showcasing the puppy and the location. She also condemned the circulation of a fake clarification statement made in her name, urging people not to misinterpret or follow blindly.

The Emotional Aftermath: "A Violating Feeling"

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bharuccha delved deeper into the personal impact of the controversy. She expressed her "disbelief" at how quickly an "ordinary, happy moment" devolved into something "ugly." "It's a violating feeling to have your name attached to something you never said or did, and to read strangers dissecting you so cruelly," she candidly shared. The actress admitted that the intense scrutiny led her to step away from social media for a few days to protect her peace of mind, noting that "constantly refreshing it was only feeding the anxiety."

On Dealing with Misinformation

Bharuccha highlighted the helplessness of witnessing a lie spread faster than the truth. She emphasised the importance of thinking and acting responsibly online, stating, "Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment." While the incident has made her more aware of being a public figure in the digital age, she asserted that it would not deter her from sharing moments from her life. Fact Check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha Blame Her ‘Cat’ for Objectionable Sounds in RCB IPL Celebration Video? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the 2025 films Chhorii 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025, and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, released theatrically on September 5, 2025. She is also slated to star in the upcoming Netflix thriller Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also written it with Neeraj Pandey, and co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film's official release date is yet to be announced, and it previously faced controversy over its title, which the makers have agreed to change.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).